Four Must-Win Matchups That Will Decide Broncos vs. Commanders

The Denver Broncos are coming off their bye week and will take to the road to face the Washington Commanders , in what is forecast to be a rainy Sunday Night Football game. At 9-2, the Broncos are in command of their own fate, and as long as they continue to win, they’ll be in line for the division title.

Meanwhile, the Commanders will likely be without Jayden Daniels and are in the midst of a down season compared to last year. The Commanders' defense is exploitable, while their offense is lackluster when Marcus Mariota is leading the way, but they're still enough of a threat that Denver has to be careful.

Analyzing the two teams on tape, there are a few matchups the Broncos can exploit to walk out with a 10-2 record. So, let’s get into the two offensive and two defensive matchups.

Anyone vs. LBs Quan Martin & Bobby Wagner

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

These two Commanders defenders have been liabilities in coverage, which opens the door for running back RJ Harvey and tight end Evan Engram to have a profound impact. Denver could be looking at a big game for the running backs and tight ends in the passing game, especially if it's a rainy night.

Wagner is older and slow, and while the football IQ and experience are there, he's clearly in the final stretch of his career. If Denver can isolate him, that would be an easy outlet to look for, as he has been targeted a lot, relinquishing receptions on over 70% of them.

As for Martin, he's allowing 77% of his targets to be caught, and there are multiple times on tape when his overaggressiveness takes him out of position and leads to a big play for the offense. Some well-timed passing concepts with Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. could catch Martin and give Denver an explosive play.

OLBs Jonathon Cooper & Nik Bonitto vs. OT Josh Conerly Jr.

The Commanders' rookie has been one of the NFL's worst right tackles this season, and with how often Vance Joseph flips his top two edge rushers, it gives Denver a significant advantage. Both defenders have an area that can give Conerly fits, while Laremy Tunsil handles the left tackle spot and is a good tackle.

Cooper’s advantage lies in his strength and speed, as well as his ability to break down pass-blocking techniques. Denver could live with Cooper against Conerly and have consistent success, as that is the best matchup of the two for Denver.

As for Bonitto, his speed around the arch with Conerly’s setting issues could lead to some wins. Conerly is more of an athlete than a football player at the moment, but he sets heavy to the outside. That means there is once again a need for inside counters from Bonitto.

Broncos' OTs vs. Commanders Edges

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (72) and right tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Garett Bolles is coming off his worst game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, but there is enough to believe in him bouncing back. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey has been more inconsistent, but he also has a favorable matchup against the Commanders' edge rushers.

Martin leads the team with 24 pressures, with Armstrong and Miller tied with 22, giving the Commanders a good rotation at the position. There is enough of a difference between the three that the Broncos' tackles could have some issues with the rotation.

DE John Franklin-Myers vs. OG Chris Paul

Paul has been a terrible run blocker, and the Broncos' defensive line has handled the ground game well, occupying blockers and creating space. The Broncos have a clear advantage here, as they can live with Franklin-Myers, the weakest run defender on the interior unit, and let their better run defenders occupy the Commanders' run blockers.

If Denver can, it could go a long way toward shutting down Washington's run game, which will be vital in inclement conditions. On top of that, Franklin-Myers has a clear advantage as a pass rusher against Paul, who can struggle with the quickness that he brings.

