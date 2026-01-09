Garett Bolles’ New PFF Honor May Be a Sign of Bigger Awards to Come

It's been a career year for Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles. On the heels of his elite 2025 body of work, Bolles earned his first-ever Pro Bowl selection.

If Pro Football Focus is any indication, that Pro Bowl nod could be just the tip of the accolades iceberg for Bolles. PFF named Bolles its 2025 Pass Blocker of the Year on the heels of also selecting him to its All-Pro Team .

Garett Bolles: 2025 Pass Blocker of the Year



🛡️ Highest-graded pass-blocker (90.8)

🛡️ Most PBLK snaps with 0 sacks allowed (714) pic.twitter.com/yKSTB2Rah6 — PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2026

Throwing PFF's grades out the window (they're extremely arbitrary and opaque), you can't argue with the numbers: Bolles did not allow a sack on 714 pass-blocking snaps. That's insane.

When it comes to accolades, Bolles was also selected as the Broncos' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, which puts him in the running for the NFL award in about a month. Bolles has been hugely impactful in the Denver community with his philanthropy and charity work.

On the field, Bolles has been an absolute boss. Bo Nix finished the season tied with Matthew Stafford as the least-sacked quarterback in the NFL.

On the ground, Bolles is a mauler. Complemented on the right side by guard Quinn Meinerz, also a first-time Pro Bowler this year, and tackle Mike McGlinchey, Bolles and his trenchmates did a phenomenal job opening up holes for J.K. Dobbins early in the season.

Up until Dobbins went down with a season-ending foot injury in Week 10, the Broncos' ground attack ranked in the top 10. Putting the rookie RJ Harvey in Dobbins' place as the lead back saw the Broncos' yards per rush steadily decline as the season marched ahead, but the holes have been there. Harvey has been inconsistent in seeing and reading them.

Protector of the Year Vibes

December 25, 2025 Kansas City, MO. U.S. - Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) in action during a week 17 National Football League football game between Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City MO..Denver won 20-13. | Michael Spomer / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The NFL is rolling out its inaugural Protector of the Year award, and Bolles has to be considered the frontrunner. Not only does he have the individual stats (no sacks allowed), but his quarterback finished the season as the least-sacked in the league.

Being named PFF's Pass Blocker of the Year could be a harbinger of what awaits at the NFL Honors ceremony for Bolles. And remember; he's still in the running for Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The Broncos co-led the NFL in Pro Bowl selections this year (six), and while Bolles is thrilled to see that recognition for himself and his teammates, he also likes the implications for his team's direction.

“Obviously, everyone deserves, I mean, we have a lot of guys in this locker room that deserve it, that didn’t get it. Then obviously our season is, there’s a reason why we’re winning because a lot of guys are dominating their positions," Bolles said back in December. "They’re top in their positions around the league, and a lot of teams respect us, coaches respect us, teams respect us, but that’s just who the Denver organization is, the Denver Broncos organization... We want to get back to having the accolades and getting back to where we belong and keeping that trophy where it belongs, and that’s here in Denver.”

Bolles and his teammates returned to the practice field on Friday after a few well-earned days off. The Broncos are on bye and are awaiting the results of Super Wildcard Weekend to find out which team they'll host next week in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Bolles suffered a lower-leg injury in the season finale, though he returned to the game. We'll keep an eye on the Broncos' practice report.

