It's that time on the NFL calendar where the end-of-season awards start rolling in. We still have about a month until awards like MVP and Defensive Player of the Year will be handed out, but key publications from around the web are wasting no time rolling out their respective All-Pro Teams.

Earlier this week, three Denver Broncos made Next Gen Stats ' All-Pro Team . When Pro Football Focus dropped its All-Pro Team shortly after, four Broncos made the cut: left tackle Garett Bolles, right guard Quinn Meinerz, and special teams ace Devon Key made the first team, while slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian made the second team.

Bolles' 2025 Resume

Bolles turned in the best tackle performance of the 2025 regular season. He's the only tackle with at least 300 or more pass-blocking snaps to not allow a sack.

Bolles has already been recognized with his first-ever Pro Bowl selection. He's likely to make the A.P. All-Pro Team, but the big enchilada is the inaugural Protector of the Year award.

That should go to Bolles at the NFL Honors ceremony next month. We'll see.

Meinerz's 2025 Resume

Meinerz started off the season in a bit of a funk, due purportedly to an undisclosed illness, but he quickly found his groove, returning to All-Pro form. Like Bolles, Meinerz was rewarded with the first Pro Bowl nod of his career, and he can probably expect All-Pro recognition from the A.P. again.

Meinerz was solid as a pass protector, though not great, but absolutely dominant as a run blocker. He's the guy you want leading the way on the ground.

Key's Resume

It's been great to see Key get some recognition. He came up short in the Pro Bowl sweepstakes, though he was named an alternate.

Key's 26 special teams tackles led the NFL, and he set a new franchise record, leapfrogging the great Keith Burns in the Broncos' all-time annals. Key is very deserving of the attention he's getting, and he could be in line for a role on defense with Brandon Jones on injured reserve and P.J. Locke banged up.

McMillian's Resume

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) runs with the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

McMillian turned in arguably his best year as a pro. And it's great to finally see him garner some recognition.

McMillian appeared in all 17 games with three starts, finishing with 56 tackles (40 solo), five tackles for a loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, two interceptions (one of which he returned to the house, and nine passes defensed.

The arrival of Jahdae Barron in the draft seemed to energize McMillian, who sent a strong message to the Broncos with his 2025 body of work. Set to be a restricted free agent after the season, the Broncos might want to get McMillian re-signed to a multi-year deal instead of tendering him.

If nothing else, over the last three years as a de facto starter, McMillian has proven his reliability as a nickel. And when Patrick Surtain II went down with an injury for three games this past season, it was very handy having McMillian around to keep the ship afloat.

The Broncos struggled to take the ball away as a defense in 2025, but McMillian had his fingerprints on five takeaways. That, in and of itself, should mark him for a future in the Mile High City beyond 2026.

Snubs

It's kind of interesting that Surtain didn't make PFF's squad. It's also conspicuous that Zach Allen was snubbed, though he's struggled, traditionally, to garner the proper respect from PFF, and it was a big year for interior defensive linemen around the NFL.

Nik Bonitto was also left off the team, which is curious, considering that the injured Micah Parsons made it as a second-team selection, despite suffering a torn ACL in Week 15. Bonitto finished with the fifth-most sacks in the NFL, with 14.

