Two WR Prospects Broncos Will Have a Hard Time Passing On

The Denver Broncos don’t have a glaring need at wide receiver after trading for Jaylen Waddle , but even since that trade, there's been buzz that they're still looking at the position in this draft class .

It makes more sense for a wideout to be targeted later in the draft, but prospects could fall to a point where the Broncos can’t pass up on them, similarly to cornerback Jahdae Barron being there at No. 20 for them last year.

Today, I'm highlighting two possible wideouts with condensed scouting reports in a continuation of our annual Finding Broncos draft series. We'll weigh the pros and cons, assess each prospect's fit, and explain why both receivers could fall in the draft.

Finding Broncos: Germie Bernard | WR | Alabama

Background

Bernard is a well-traveled college wide receiver who committed to Washington, then backed out and switched to Michigan State before returning to Washington. He then went to Alabama when his Washington head coach, Kalen DeBoer, got the Alabama job.

Bernard was a four-star recruit when he entered the NCAA.

Stats

Bernard has improved his production each year, with only four drops over four seasons. He has forced 37 missed tackles, with 28 in the last two years.

Contested catches haven’t been Bernard's strong suit, with 12 catches in 31 such situations.

Pros

Bernard has good size and the versatility to play inside and outside. He is also very loose in his hips and changes direction on a dime with excellent quickness.

His vision with the ball in his hands is great, and he can make big plays happen after the catch. His route nuance is also great, with the speed variation to get corners on his hip and keep them there.

Bernard has the toughness to work over the middle of the field, and it shows in his temperament as a blocker on the outside. He is going to give 110% every snap, no matter what he is being asked to do.

There are also plays Bernard could be used as a gadget-type receiver on sweeps, screens, and other calls with his vision, quickness, and toughness; something he had success with doing in college.

Bernard also has some experience on returns as well to offer help on special teams. His ball skills are excellent, with few drops and natural hands.

Bernard can break off routes and provide a reliable target in a flash. He has the potential to be a great receiver who can do enough of everything and excel at some — to be the top option for a receiving corps with added development.

Cons

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bernard has issues with getting off a tight press coverage, which will need to be improved to handle it at the NFL level. It starts with his base and goes to his pad level.

With quicker feet and a lower pad level, Bernard could present a smaller target that can more easily slip press. The issue isn’t with his physicality in getting off the press, but with some technical issues.

Bernard needs to do a better job protecting the catch point to reduce missed opportunities in contested-catch situations. His timing can also be a bit problematic, especially when working deep.

Maybe it's his ball tracking, but it seems more of a timing issue of when he goes to get the pass and just misses on the opportunity to come down with the completion.

Fit With the Broncos

The Broncos don’t need a receiver, but Bernard could be too much potential to pass up, and then figure it out over the course of the summer. He could help Marvin Mims Jr. on returns while offering a versatile skill set that would be a great fit within the room and with what the Broncos have.

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UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs after making a catch against the Syracuse Orange during overtime at JMA Wireless Dome. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Background

After originally committing to Wisconsin, Bell entered the transfer portal in 2023. He was reportedly close to signing with Indiana before going to UConn, where he produced back-to-back great seasons and developed into a highly coveted draft prospect.

Stats

Bell has had some exceptional production through his college career, with plenty of experience. He caught 13 of his 24 touchdowns in 2025 and had 538 snaps in the slot and 860 on the boundary.

Bell had some issues with drops, with 24 over five years, but he cut it down to 4% (3.8%) in 2024 after it was north of 14% from 2022 to 2024.

Pros

The production from Bell is excellent when compared to the majority of the other 2026 receiver prospects. He is a well-built receiver with great twitchy athleticism, and he is such a smooth, fluid mover to stack corners and hold them on his hip through his routes.

When a defensive back gives Bell a cushion, he accelerates quickly, eating up the cushion, using his breaks to snap routes and present an instant target. His route running is clean, and he is a dangerous weapon on quick-breaking routes like slants and quick crossers. His route running is the best in this class, and he needs little work in that regard, with the finer details and nuances.

Bell is a tough, fierce competitor and will give it everything he has, almost every snap, no matter what he is asked to do. His routes became harder for defenders to read in 2025, and he showed great improvement in his fakes.

Cons

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against UAB Blazers cornerback Tariq Watson (24). | David Butler II-Imagn Images

There are some plays Bell takes off, though, again, not many; they did come at inopportune times in 2025. He has some bad habits in his routes with wasted steps and movements that, if he can eliminate, would make him an even more dangerous route runner. There is also the issue of having no special teams value.

Bell's ball security is problematic with the ball in his hands, and he still has those drop concerns until he can prove 2025’s improvements are permanent. His routes are well-rehearsed, but they can come off as more robotic and mechanical, which can limit him without his realizing it.

The robotic quality of his movements also led to issues with his elusiveness after the catch.

Fit With the Broncos

Bell's lack of special-teams value is an issue for the Broncos, as the biggest opening for a receiver is with Mims, who enters the last year of his deal. The Broncos need that third-phase value, and the other problem with Bell is that, while Waddle is a different player , they share similarities.

That type of skill set can be a bit more problematic to have too many on the field at the same time.

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