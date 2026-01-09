How the Broncos’ 2024 Draft Picks Are Paying Off

Some might say the Denver Broncos' fortunes turned when the 2024 NFL draft came along.

The Broncos made six additional selections, and a couple of them have become key contributors. Those who have are building upon what they contributed as rookies last season.

We've already covered the 2023 class , so let's look at the players the Broncos selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and see how they have progressed.

Bo Nix | QB | Round 1, Pick 12

Of course, the draft will always be judged by what Nix has accomplished. He won the starting job as a rookie, and the Broncos made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

As a rookie, Nix threw for 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, completing 66.3% of his passes. This season, he has thrown for 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions as the Broncos earned their second straight playoff trip, their first AFC West title since 2015, and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

For Nix, the main thing the Broncos need to see from him is a better start to the 2026 season and more consistency overall, after two years of slow starts and inconsistent play. A quality 2026 season would do a lot to show that Nix is truly the long-term answer at quarterback.

Jonah Elliss | OLB | Round 3, Pick 76

Elliss has settled into a depth role for the Broncos since he was drafted. As a rookie, he played 38% of the defensive snaps and had five sacks and nine pressures.

In 2025, Elliss missed five games because of minor injuries. He again played 38% of defensive snaps and, while he had just 2.5 sacks, he got to the quarterback more often, as he had 14 pressures.

Elliss will likely be in a depth role again next season, but he might be somebody who gets more snaps if he keeps improving.

Troy Franklin | WR | Round 4, Pick 102

A former teammate of Nix's at Oregon, Franklin didn't see a lot of time as a rookie. He played 37% of the snaps and caught 28 passes on 53 targets with two touchdowns.

Franklin saw more action on offense in 2025, playing 59% of the snaps and getting 65 receptions on 104 targets for six touchdowns. He's been inconsistent but effective when he makes the catch.

It will be interesting to see how Franklin fits into the offense going forward. He's been solid but not great and the Broncos might be thinking about upgrading the position in the offseason.

Kris Abrams-Draine | CB | Round 5, Pick 145

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (31) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Abrams-Draine was active for just five games as a rookie, but we called upon to start when Riley Moss missed time with injuries. Abrams-Draine had an interception to his credit in his rookie season.

In his second season, Abrams-Draine has been active all season and has started two games when Patrick Surtain II missed time. Abrams-Draine played more on special teams, though, with 47 percent of the special teams snaps in 2025.

Abrams-Draine will likely be viewed as a depth player again in 2026. Whether he will be a regular starter at some point is another question, but quality depth is still fine for a fifth-round pick.

Audric Estime | RB | Round 5, Pick 147

Estime was active for 13 games as a rookie, and he rushed for 310 yards on 76 carries with two touchdowns. However, he fumbled twice.

Estime failed to make the final cut in training camp in 2025 and has since joined the New Orleans Saints. It's unfortunate that things didn't work out with Estime, but the Broncos have found other running backs who have been more productive.

Devaughn Vele | WR | Round 7, Pick 236

Vele showed promise as a rookie, active for 13 games with seven starts, in which he had 41 receptions on 55 targets for three touchdowns.

Before the 2025 season started, though, the Saints offered a 2026 fourth-round pick and 2027 seventh-round pick for Vele and the Broncos agreed to the deal. Who knows what Vele might have done for the Broncos this year but the trade offer was too good to pass up.

Nick Gargiulo | OG | Round 7, Pick 256

Gargiulo failed to make the 53-man roster in 2024 but was signed to the practice squad. He was showing enough in the 2025 preseason to make the roster this year, but an ACL injury ended his season.

Next year, Gargiulo will get the chance to show he can stick around as a depth player. Because he didn't accrue a season as a rookie, he would be an exclusive rights free agent in 2027, should he make the roster in 2026.

