How Broncos Can Exploit Bengals With WR Troy Franklin
The Denver Broncos have an excellent opportunity for the offense to put things together and right the course for this season after a rough start. With the Cincinnati Bengals coming to Denver for Monday Night Football, the Broncos get the energy of the home crowd against a defense that has been bad to start the season.
There will be opportunities for the Broncos' offense to move the ball through the air and on the ground, as the Bengals struggle with both, ranking 15th in EPA/Pass and 12th in EPA/Rush (the lower the ranking, the better). When analyzing Cincinnati's defense, five key matchups provide an avenue for success for the Broncos.
WR Troy Franklin vs. CBs Cam Taylor-Britt/Josh Newton
To complement the short pickups, the Broncos need to find explosive plays, and Franklin has been their best receiver at doing that. Taylor-Britt has had a rough start to the season as the Cleveland Browns consistently exploited him in the season opener.
Now, there is a question as to whether Taylor-Britt will be available, as he is dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss last week. If he doesn’t play, then Franklin has an advantage over Newton, who started last week in Taylor-Britt's place.
The Broncos need explosive plays, and Franklin has been that guy. Whoever he ends up going against should lead to good things for the Broncos, if it can be executed.
OGs Quinn Meinerz/Ben Powers vs. DTs Kris Jenkins/B.J. Hill
One of the most significant issues with the Broncos' offense has been their ability to get the run game going. Against the Bengals, they will have an opportunity as long as their guards can hold up.
While a lot of focus has been on Powers at left guard, he has been the second-best offensive lineman for the Broncos, whereas Meinerz has been the second-worst. The Broncos need both of be on point against Hill and Jenkins.
Teams have had success in getting Hill and Jenkins pushed off the line of scrimmage, but they can struggle to keep them engaged long enough to break through the line. That is where the Broncos need their guards to hold up, sustaining blocks that extra second, which has been an issue with both of them.
TE Evan Engram vs. DB Daxton Hill
The Bengals utilize Hill throughout their defense, and they like to match him up against receiving tight ends, such as Engram, if he is healthy for this game. So far, the Broncos have been unable to get Engram going, though injuries have limited him in the two games he has played.
So far, Hill has been one of the reliable defenders for the Bengals' defense, but the Broncos need to get Engram rolling. A matchup vs. Hill is one the Broncos may want to avoid, instead trying to get Engram against Cincinnati's linebackers or safeties, and minimizing Hill's involvement as much as possible.
Running Backs vs. LBs Demetrius Knight Jr/Logan Wilson
Speaking of the linebackers, they have been a liability for the Bengals, especially Knight, who has been remarkably ineffective. If the Broncos can get Engram isolated on Knight, that should be a significant win for the offense.
Even if the Broncos can’t, isolating a running back on Knight or even Wilson is an advantage. Knight has had serious issues with coverage, often being in the wrong place, but he has done well at limiting the yards after the catch.
Obviously, you want bigger plays mixed in, but isolating matchups against the linebackers could be a way to get Bo Nix into a rhythm and build the passing offense off that. This is a matchup to get ahead of schedule on early downs, complementing what is, hopefully, a good running game.
WR Courtland Sutton vs. CB D.J. Turner
Through three games, the Broncos have been unable to get more than one receiver going at a time, and they need to buck that trend this week. Sutton matching up against Turner is tough for both players, but the Broncos need their No. 1 receiver to come out on top.
Sutton has been up and down this season, and the Broncos need him to string together good games, which means winning against Turner, who tends to follow a team's top receiver and play both sides of the line, which means he will likely follow Sutton.
If Denver can ever get Sutton matched up against anyone else, that could be a major benefit. The Broncos have many favorable matchups, but it all comes down to them executing, which has been an issue for this offense.