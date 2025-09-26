Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Bengals | Week 4 | Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are 1-2 entering Week 4's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Each of Denver's two losses has come against quality opponents, and both shared a similar complexion.
In Week 2 and Week 3, the Broncos held a lead in the fourth quarter, only to squander it through one lapse or another. It's been a troubling pattern, and the hope is that Sean Payton has gotten to the bottom of what's ailing this team.
With the Broncos' first primetime tilt of the season, let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff envisions Week 4 shaking out. Be sure to follow our editorial staff and excellent writers on X/Twitter, which are linked next to each author's name.
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 2-1: Monday's prime-time game against Cincinnati will be a significant test for where the Broncos are at. This team has been sloppy, careless, and ill-disciplined through three games of the early season, and yet, the Broncos are two plays away from being 3-0. This could be a messy game again, with miscues on offense and discipline lapses on defense, but the Broncos, surely, should have enough to outlast Jake Browning and company.
Pick: Broncos 21, Bengals 12
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 2-1: Facing a backup quarterback and a defense giving up 360 yards per game is exactly what the Broncos need to right the ship. At home in primetime, the Broncos walk away with an easy victory on the strength of their pass rush and Bo Nix completing the passes he missed last week.
Pick: Broncos 34, Bengals 20
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 2-1: Consider this a get-right game for the Broncos. You never want to sleep on an NFL opponent, but the Broncos are mad. They're pissed at themselves. This team has yet to fully launch, and the Broncos are going to take it out on the Browning-led Bengals. Bo Nix delivers a clean game, with no giveaways, and the Broncos handle Trey Erickson in the pass rush. Payton gets this club back to .500 in front of a national audience. The bonus? Denver does it in style with its resplendent Midnight Navy uniform and white D helmet.
Pick: Broncos 30, Bengals 20
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 2-1: I’ll keep it simple: if the Broncos — coming off two brutal losses, at home, in prime time, against a backup quarterback and weak defense — don’t win this game, they don’t deserve to make the playoffs. Not only is this a must-win, it’s a must-dominate. Anything less than a convincing victory is simply unacceptable.
Pick: Broncos 31, Bengals 14
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 2-1: A must-win for the Broncos on MNF. With a matchup against the flailing Bengals, a get right-game is just what the doctor ordered. There are no style points in the NFL, but after two heartbreaking losses I expect Denver to come out and win rather convincingly on Monday night. Specifically, I expect the defense to throttle the Bengals offensive line and lay the wood on Browning, who likely won’t take it on the chin quite as well as Justin Herbert did last week.
Pick: Broncos 30, Bengals 13
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 2-1: The Broncos caught a break as Joe Burrow won’t be starting for the Bengals in Monday’s game. Browning was awful against the Minnesota Vikings, so I can see the Broncos' defense having a strong outing. But the offense needs to capitalize on any opportunities the defense gives it, particularly if the defense gets turnovers in Bengals territory. Here’s hoping the offense finds a way to get that done, with the defense contributing along the way with a pick-six.
Pick: Broncos 27, Bengals 10
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 2-1: The Broncos have the pieces to dominate this game defensively with Burrow out, but they have to keep from shooting themselves in the foot with penalties and unforced errors. As for the offense, this makes out to be a get-right game, but its issues executing can keep that from happening. In the end, the Broncos are able to take the right steps and win a game they should, but they still show those mistakes that are raising concerns with a short week before taking on the reigning Super Bowl Champs.
Pick: Broncos 31, Bengals 16
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 2-1: The Broncos need to find cohesion under the primetime lights against the Burrow-less Bengals. Cincinnati's defense can be exploited and Browning is prone to making mistakes. The Broncos have to win in dominant fashion to convince themselves and the NFL that they are indeed contenders, and they will do so on Monday night.
Pick: Broncos 30, Bengals 14
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 1-2: Nothing speaks to the NFL being a quarterback-driven league more starkly than facing the Bengals without Burrow. There's little doubt the Broncos are catching a major break, but after losing back-to-back games at the buzzer, they may be due. On MNF, it becomes about how viciously the Broncos' nasty pass rush gets after Browning, and they do.
Pick: Broncos 28, Bengals 14
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 1-2: This early in the season, you hate to say a game is must-win, but this is a big one for the standings and playoff positioning. Cincinnati has been somewhat lucky to escape with a couple of victories the way it has, but the good teams find ways to win. Thankfully, in this one, the Broncos force a couple of big turnovers and dedicate themselves to a strong run game. J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey both get a touchdown and the Broncos cruise to a big win.
Pick: Broncos 27, Bengals 17
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 1-2: This primetime matchup has all the makings of either a get-right game for the Broncos to beat up the Bengals. Or, it could be the dreaded trap game that can yield an upset in Denver. Payton had better clean up the increasing penalty trend this week at practice, or else the boo birds could be active, as this fan base is growing impatient. Nix and the offense get going on the ground for the most part, and Denver’s defense bullies the Bengals' weak offense.
Pick: Broncos 31, Bengals 17
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 1-2: The Broncos desperately need to learn how to finish drives offensively, close out games defensively, and win games as a team. This should be a get-right football game for the Broncos, as they should be able to dominate up front on both sides of the ball. I see this pass rush lighting up Browning for at least six sacks and the offense grinding out 150 yards on the ground en route to a two-score win on Monday Night Football.
Pick: Broncos 24, Bengals 10
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 1-2: Monday night’s matchup against a Burrow-less Bengals team should right the Broncos' ship. The Broncos' run and pass game will flourish against a below average Bengals defense. On defense, this Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper edge-rushing duo will pick up a few sacks on Browning to help win big in Mile High under the bright lights.
Pick: Broncos 31, Bengals 14