Finding Broncos continues breaking down the 2026 NFL draft class with individual scouting reports. Today, we're talking about Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker.

Background

Dunker enrolled at Iowa, knowing it’d take time to develop what has become 'Offensive Line University' for NFL blockers. He didn’t start as a true freshman; he redshirted, then appeared in games in his second year and got his first start in 2022.

After that, Dunker was a staple on Iowa's offensive line, mostly manning the right tackle spot.

Stats

With 2,209 total snaps played over four years at Iowa, with all but 180 coming at right tackle, Dunker allowed 11 sacks (five in 2023) and 44 total pressures, with 11 penalties called against him.

Pros

Gennings Dunker. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a lot of versatility with Dunker, as he can work in different blocking concepts and multiple spots on the line, even though he may be better suited inside . He has a good size and frame, with the length teams look for at tackle, though only barely. His build is clean and sculpted without the bad weight that can throw off his center of gravity.

Dunker's initial punch is quick and lands with a hard impact, jolting defenders in both pass protection and as a run defender. When he went toe-to-toe with some of the better pass rushers, he more than held his own, and that was also true at the Senior Bowl.

Dunker's blocking on the second level is a thing of beauty, as he comes in controlled and brings plenty of force into engagements, knocking linebackers out of the way, if not to the ground. He climbs well and has shown he can work outside as a puller.

There is enough power to drop and anchor, and good recovery ability if he loses early in the rep. His footwork in pass protection is clean, and he plays with great body control and discipline to stay in phase and position, which can be frustrating for defenders.

Cons

Gennings Dunker pancakes Bryce Boettcher of the Oregon Ducks. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When working on combo blocks, Dunker will need to work on the chemistry with his counterpart and his footwork, which can be disjointed and wonky. His pad level is one of the biggest issues in his game, as it impacts his run blocking and pass protection. He starts high, and when he doesn’t, he raises his pad level through his blocks.

While Dunker's punch is hard and heavy, his timing and placement can be rushed and off-target, and he needs to work on waiting for openings to make a greater impact. His awareness can also improve, especially with stunts and twists, as he can be late to recognize and gets caught looking.

Dunker's feet aren’t the lightest; a dancing bear isn’t the term to use here, and he can have dead feet occasionally, which needs to be corrected. His best spot may be at guard, but he has enough to work at tackle that you can let him fail himself inside to guard.

Fit With the Broncos

Dunker could be a great fit for Denver with the potential to replace Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, or Ben Powers at guard, while offering versatile depth as a rookie. Dunker fits the scheme and could work at left guard in 2027, replacing Powers.

If Denver sees enough to let Dunker work at tackle, that would open the door for him to replace Bolles or McGlinchey in 2028.

Grade: #3 Tackle/Guard, Second Round, #49 Overall