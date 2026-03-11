J.K. Dobbins Claps Back at Media Critic After Broncos Deal

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has been through too much injury adversity to let the naysayers get the better of him.

The two-year deal worth up to $20 million that Dobbins got from the Broncos this week triggered predictable blowback on social media. Platforms like X can be toxic in such instances, but it's one of two social media channels that athletes use, the other being Instagram.

Dobbins didn't get too worked up over some of the criticism being hurled his way on social media, but he also stood up for himself, taking some time out from celebrating his new contract to fire back at certain media personalities and some fans casting doubt on the Broncos' decision to re-sign him.

One of those media personalities is former Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus, who now works in radio at Altitude in Denver. Polumbus made a post asserting that Denver entered free agency with three big needs on offense, including running back, and that after re-signing Dobbins, the team still has those three roster holes.

Broncos had 3 upgrade needs on offense entering Free Agency. RB TE and WR1.



They now enter the draft with 3 needs for upgrades on offense. RB TE and WR1.



Thoughts??? — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) March 9, 2026

Dobbins replied, "Lol. Go check the numbers and tell us how many RBs are better," punctuating his post with a thumbs down emoji.

Lol go check the numbers and tell us how many RBs are better. 👎 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) March 9, 2026

Dobbins has a point. As Andrew Mason illustrated on X , Dobbins's career rushing average of 5.2 yards per carry ranks third among all running backs with at least 300 carries since 2020. When Dobbins is on the field, he produces at a high level.

The numbers Dobbins posted last season of 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground at a nice 5.0 yards-per-carry average ranked in the top-five before he got hurt in Week 10. If he had stayed healthy, he would have easily smashed through the 1,000-yard rushing barrier, and we might not be seeing this game of social media tennis between him and local media.

At 27 years old, Dobbins is coming off yet another season with an injury that robbed him of major time. He missed seven regular-season games and two playoff frames.

Had Dobbins been available to grind out first downs in the snow in the AFC championship game, the Broncos might have been able to survive without Bo Nix and advanced to Super Bowl 60.

Dobbins's value to the Broncos certainly fits with the $20 million deal they just gave him, but it also comes with some Groundhog Day vibes.

Sky-High RB Market

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Broncos GM George Paton dipped his toe into the sky-rocketing free-agent running back market only to quickly circle back and re-up with Dobbins, despite his durability questions. The Broncos did incentivize a good portion of Dobbins's contract, offering him an extra $2 million per season if he reaches 1,200 yards.

That's a production ceiling that Dobbins has yet to break through since arriving in the league in 2020, due to an unfortunate slew of injuries.

Having said that, Dobbins was on course to get 1,375 yards in 2025 if he hadn't hurt his foot in Week 10 on an illegal hip-drop tackle, but he came close to returning in the playoffs. If the Broncos had made it to the Super Bowl, he would have been activated off injured reserve.

Context is Key

Getting Dobbins back in the fold needs to be framed in a wider context. The deal would look far different if it had been given to a Travis Etienne or Kenneth Walker III.

Similarly, if RJ Harvey had shown he could run with more authority between the tackles, Broncos fans might have more confidence in Dobbins returning on his two-year deal. Harvey still has some development to do, but Dobbins plans on helping him along the way as a mentor .

Many fans and media will be concerned with the Dobbins signing until and unless he proves he can stay on the field and avoid the injury bug. However, that's not affecting the considerable faith he has in himself to break this "fluke" of bad luck he's had as a pro.