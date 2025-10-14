Broncos Make Surprising Move with LG Matt Peart
Well, this came out of left field.
The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that it has placed offensive lineman and temporary starting left guard Matt Peart on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Veteran backup OL Calvin Throckmorton was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
In a rash of transactions, the Broncos also placed inside linebacker Garret Wallow on IR, signed safety J.T. Gray to the active roster, elevated OL Calvin Throckmorton from the practice squad, and signed LB Garrett Nelson and OL Karsen Barnhart to the practice squad.
A sixth-year pro, Peart was thrust into a starting role after LG Ben Powers suffered a biceps tear, sidelining him until December. The former Giants swing struggled in Sunday's win over the New York Jets; he was charged with three penalties, including two holding infractions that nullified big pass completions.
"Listen, we'll go back and look at the tape, but it wasn't -- listen, it wasn't just him. We had a number of errors that there will be a lot of us that want to clean some stuff up," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters in his postgame press conference.
According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, it's "believed" that Peart hurt his knee on the third play of the game, which may partly explain the penalties. He hung in to finish the contest, playing all 60 offensive snaps. Imaging revealed his injury upon the Broncos' return to the Mile High City.
With Powers and now Peart on the injured list, the Broncos will likely turn to Alex Palczewski or Throckmorton to man the left guard position in Week 7 versus the New York Giants. Palczewski — the ever-popular "eligible lineman" — was initially considered as Powers' replacement before the club opted to keep him in his current role for their tilt in London.
"We’ll make the right decision there," Payton said last Wednesday. "[Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Zach] Strief, for many years, I can’t tell you how many times he reported. I think they had jerseys in New Orleans that said, ‘Strief Reporting.’ We try to take advantage. We have eight offensive linemen, so using them, whether it’s in the run game, play action, but it won’t impact what we’re doing.”