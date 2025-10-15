7 Names to Watch as Broncos Approach NFL Trade Deadline
The Denver Broncos are just under three weeks out from the NFL trade deadline. Teams have until Tuesday, November 4 to make any trades.
NFL insiders, including ESPN's Adam Schefter, have suggested that the trade wire could heat up between now and then, and fans are always keen on the prospect of their team making some deals. During this stretch on the NFL calendar, competitive teams are either looking to bolster a weakness, maybe due to injury, while non-competitive teams move to sell off assets in hopes of rebuilding in the offseason.
At 4-2, the Broncos are competitive and have one of the best rosters in the NFL. That doesn't mean the team doesn't have needs, though, especially in light of some recent injuries.
Looking around the NFL, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker linked the Broncos as a potential landing spot for seven different names. The list includes three linebackers, three tight ends, and one wide receiver.
- Mark Andrews | TE | Baltimore Ravens
- David Njoku | TE | Cleveland Browns
- Demario Davis | LB | New Orleans Saints
- Jakobi Myers | WR | Las Vegas Raiders
- Jordyn Brooks | LB | Miami Dolphins
- Chigoziem Okonkwo | TE | Tennessee Titans
- Jamal Adams | LB | Las Vegas Raiders
Sean Payton would rule out the Broncos being active at the deadline when he was at the podium in London last Sunday.
"Oh, man. Yeah, at some point," Payton said. "I think to answer your question, we would always pay attention to what we might be looking for, and I think we have time to do that, but I'm not thinking about that right now."
The name that jumps off this list is Davis, who goes back with Payton a long way. Davis was signed by Payton's Saints in 2018, and the veteran linebacker has gone on to produce five All-Pro seasons (one first-team), and two Pro Bowl nods.
However, Davis is 36 years old, so his upside impact would be limited. And, let's not forget, Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw — signed to a three-year deal this past spring — is eligible to return off injured reserve this week.
Now, that doesn't mean Greenlaw will be returning this week vs. the New York Giants. He's returning from an offseason quad injury, and the Broncos do expect him back at some point this season.
It's hard to see the Raiders doing business with the Broncos, but Meyers is interesting. The Broncos could use a bit more explosiveness at wide receiver, and some reliability at that.
At tight end, Andrews and Njoku are interesting, but the Broncos have finally started to get things going with Evan Engram, whom the team signed to a two-year deal earlier this year. Over the past three games, Engram has caught 13 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown, and even that is just scratching the surface.
Unless Greenlaw has suffered a setback, it's hard to see the Broncos making a huge move at linebacker, unless the Saints are willing to trade Davis for a song. Davis' age makes giving up any draft capital dubious, but he is a Payton guy, so never say never.
The Raiders are highly unlikely to deal with a divisional foe. It happens, but it's rare.
At tight end, the Broncos are happy. None of PFF's trade suggestions touch on an offensive guard, but that seems to be the Broncos' biggest hole right now, with left guard Ben Powers going down last week vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Broncos tried Matt Peart in relief of Powers, but that was a disaster vs. the New York Jets. Then Peart got hurt, landing on IR. The team made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday to account for it, but it's still seemingly an unsettled position.
Will the Broncos be buyers at the trade deadline? Time will tell, but it depends largely on whether Greenlaw returns to the field by then.