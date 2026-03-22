New NFL Power Rankings Cast Doubt on Broncos’ Offseason Vision

Denver Broncos fans weren't the only ones scratching their heads through the first week of free agency. The national press couldn't quite get a bead on what the Broncos were doing, beyond re-signing a plethora of their own free agents.

Cut to the end of the second week, though, and the Broncos had made a blockbuster trade to acquire wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins and even signed an outside free agent in safety Tycen Anderson .

Despite those two outside moves, Pro Football Focus ' Mason Cameron wasn't all that impressed with the Broncos' maneuvers this offseason. Despite the Broncos finishing as one of the final four teams in the NFL, Cameron ranked them 12th in PFF's post-free agency power rankings.

"The Broncos were reserved throughout the first week of free agency, opting to prioritize their own pending free agents as opposed to adding new talent. Not all were able to be retained, as John Franklin-Myers cashed in on a strong showing over the past two years in Denver. The real splash didn’t come until this week with the trade to acquire former Dolphins receiverJaylen Waddle, giving quarterback Bo Nix a highly efficient pass catcher who has ranked in the 88th percentile in yards per route run over the past three seasons," Cameron wrote.

Why They're Sleeping on Denver

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

You read all of that right. The question is why Cameron thinks so lowly of Denver, after this team finished one freak Nix injury away from the Super Bowl.

The Broncos believe in the team they had last year, as evidenced by the re-signing or tendering of 17 of their 22 free agents. Only Franklin-Myers and safety P.J. Locke were allowed to leave (not counting practice-squad-caliber players), which again illustrates the team's belief in how close it is to the Promised Land.

However, compared with the moves made by most other NFL teams, the Broncos didn't signal an urge to improve through the traditional channel of free agency. Some interpret that as arrogance, though I would submit that it's confidence. The Broncos know what they have and worked to keep it intact.

Cameron seems to be far more impressionable when it comes to splashy moves teams make in the offseason. Of course, we know that the teams who "win" the offseason rarely are the ones hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February, but there is something to be said for the smart, savvy additions that help an already talented and experienced team get over the hump.

It would appear that Cameron doesn't believe the Broncos were really all that close to begin with, or that they were one big splash move away from the Super Bowl. Either that, or perhaps Denver got lucky somehow, with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow conveniently missing from the playoff gauntlet last season.

Never mind that the Broncos had a key role in the Kansas City Chiefs' failure to make the playoffs, sweeping them for the first time in over a decade. And never mind that Nix went toe-to-toe with Josh Allen in the divisional round, out-dueling him in the waning minutes of overtime as the Broncos prevailed over the Buffalo Bills, 33-30.

Let Them Sleep

The Broncos operate best from the underdog position. So let the likes of PFF and other national publications sleep on this team.

It served Sean Payton and company well last season, and I'm sure it will again in 2026. Clearly, the NFL at large was not convinced that Denver's 14-win showing last season was legit.

The Broncos are being perceived with the likes of the Wildcard challengers, not as a bona fide No. 1 seed and division champion looking to defend its new territory in 2026. Again, I'll say, let them sleep.