Nik Bonitto Seems to Take Shot at Giants Fans in Deleted X Post
Denver Broncos rush linebacker Nik Bonitto kicked up a social media firestorm on Thursday, sending a not-so-cryptic post on X. With the New York Giants coming to Denver this week, helmed by the rookie Jaxson Dart, we can only assume who Bonitto was talking about.
Bonitto then deleted the tweet. But like all things digital, the post lives on, screen-grabbed by followers. The deleted post read:
"I’ve never seen such delusional fanbase."
Although we can't say with absolute certainty that Bonitto was talking about Giants fans, again, it's relatively safe bet. And frankly, it wasn't the smartest thing the young All-Pro could have done.
New York's Growing Confidence
The Giants are led by two young firebrands. Dart, the first-round pick, and running back Cam Skattebo, taken in the fourth round. Since Dart took the reins, the Giants are 2-1.
Fourth-year head coach Brian Daboll presides over the resurgent Giants. And with such an emotional youth movement taking place, Daboll would be remiss if he didn't use Bonitto's deleted post as bulletin board material, and with gusto.
Now, Bonitto wasn't talking about the Giants directly. But his message to "delusional" Giants fans was an indirect shot at the team itself.
Giants fans are riding high on their team's turnaround since Dart took over for Russell Wilson, and seeing how the Broncos narrowly vanquished the winless New York Jets in London, they're feeling their oats, as it were, seeing an opportunity.
Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense has been relatively lackluster over the past two games, outside of one phenomenal fourth-quarter performance in Week 5's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Broncos still haven't been able to eliminate the penalties that have held them back, while their special teams unit continues to struggle to bottle up kick and punt returns.
Broncos' Buzzsaw
Giants fans like their matchup vs. the Broncos. But those same fans might be looking past the Broncos' defense, which leads the league in sacks. Denver also ranks first in third-down and red-zone efficiency on defense.
The Broncos have the second-ranked scoring defense, allowing 15.8 points per game, and they rank sixth against the run and third against the pass. It's difficult to find the hole in the boat when scouting Vance Joseph's defense.
At the tip of this spear is Bonitto, who leads the NFL in sacks with eight. Perhaps he feels that vocal Giants fans aren't giving the Broncos' defense the respect it deserves.
Bonitto's edge-rushing partner Jonathon Cooper — who was just named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after Nik himself won it the game prior — didn't sound too worried about Dart when he took to the podium on Wednesday.
“Once you have played enough in this league, you’ve seen enough good quarterbacks. We play one of the best quarterbacks twice a year, every single year," Cooper said. "So once you go against that, you kind of get a feel of the game, and you know what you need to do. You have to make him feel uncomfortable in the pocket, can’t let him get that confidence and that ego going. We just have to take care of that.”
It's hard to say what exactly motivated Bonitto's X post. But time will tell just how much hay Daboll is able to make with Bonitto's deleted post in the Giants' locker room.
This game could get chippy.