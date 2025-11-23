What a New Contract Would Look Like for Broncos DL Malcolm Roach
Interior defensive lineman Malcolm Roach is one of those under-the-radar free-agent signings who has come up big for the Denver Broncos. He signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the team in 2024 and has played a key role in the defensive line rotation.
Roach spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before joining the Broncos. He was active for all 17 games and started one in 2024, totaling 14 pressures, 2.5 sacks, and 43 combined tackles.
This season, Roach has been active for six games with one start and has two sacks off three pressures. He has become a more important part of the defensive front rotation, and it would make sense to extend him.
What is Roach Worth?
The question, though, is how much Roach should get in an extension.
I don't believe the Broncos will have to pay Roach an amount that approaches D.J. Jones's three years at $39M. First of all, Jones' contract is based, in part, on his previous deal, in which he got three years at $30M when Broncos GM George Paton wanted to send a message that the team would pay free agents well.
Second, Roach is likely to remain a rotational player moving forward, meaning he shouldn't get starter money. However, it would be fair to say that Roach should receive a raise above his current salary, given his level of play.
And because it's not a given that the Broncos will re-sign defensive end John Franklin-Myers and may want to see more from 2025 third-round pick Sai'Vion Jones, the team should be in a position to give Roach a raise above his current salary, without going too high.
A Projected Roach Extension
One way to do that would be to give Roach a three-year deal with fully guaranteed money through 2027. A possible deal could be for $18M over three years, with $9M fully guaranteed.
The contract could include a $4M signing bonus and a $2M base salary in 2026, both fully guaranteed, plus $3M in salary for 2027, also fully guaranteed. He would get an additional $3M in salary in 2027 and $6M in 2028.
Such a contract would give Roach the potential to earn $12M over two seasons, while giving the Broncos an out in 2028. The Broncos could add incentives to the deal based on playing time, giving Roach a chance to earn more money.
Let's say the Broncos add $1M in incentives based on snaps played in each year of the deal. That would give Roach a chance to earn $21M over the lifetime of the contract.
This would be a good way to reward a player who has contributed quite a bit to the Broncos in a depth and rotational role without having to overpay him.
Of course, the question is whether Roach will stay with the Broncos. Chances are, the Broncos will want to keep him, but it's not out of the question that somebody could try to pay him starter money.
The Takeaway
As with linebacker Justin Strnad and running back J.K. Dobbins, don't expect the Broncos to get a deal done before the season ends. But the Broncos could act before free agency starts, or perhaps they let Roach test the market.
Roach has been a quality player for the Broncos, so it would make sense to reward him for that play, while keeping in mind that he's not a starter. We'll see what the Broncos do in the offseason.