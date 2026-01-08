Long-Time AFC Contender to Interview Vance Joseph for HC

The NFL is lining up to interview Vance Joseph while the Denver Broncos are on bye. Since Monday, six additional head-coaching vacancies have opened, and combined with the Tennessee Titans , there are seven such jobs up for grabs.

Six of the seven teams have requested an interview with the Broncos' defensive coordinator. We learned on Wednesday that the Baltimore Ravens are the latest to request a palaver with Joseph, less than 24 hours after parting ways with 18-year head coach John Harbaugh.

"Broncos DC Vance Joseph will interview virtually for Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders head coach jobs tomorrow, per source," NFL Network 's Cameron Wolfe posted on X on Wednesday evening. "Joseph interviewed for Titans head coach job today. His 5th interview this week — with Arizona Cardinals — is Friday."

The Cleveland Browns are the only team with a head-coaching vacancy yet to reach out to Joseph. With the Broncos on a first-round playoff bye, Joseph has a little spare time this week to pursue his ambition of getting a second bite at the NFL head-coaching apple.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Joseph's Stunning Return to Mile High

Dec 30, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph looks at the video board in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Joseph's first go-round as a head coach was with the Broncos from 2017-18. Without a franchise quarterback, Joseph won only 11 games before being fired at the end of the 2018 campaign.

He then took his talents to the Arizona Cardinals, where he served as defensive coordinator for the next four years. When Sean Payton was hired to be the head coach in Denver back in January of 2023, he hired Joseph as his defensive coordinator, creating no small controversy at the time.

Despite a few initial hiccups, including a historical 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in 2023, Joseph's return to the Mile High City can only be described as a stunning success. Payton deserves a lot of credit for seeing Joseph's value, despite the negative blowback it initially created, as does Joseph himself.

Not many coaches would accept a lesser role with a team with whom they had recently served as head coach. Just ask Vic Fangio, who was purportedly Payton's first choice for defensive coordinator.

Fangio turned it down, citing that it was too soon for a return. In Fangio's defense, only a year had passed since he'd been the head coach in Denver, whereas, in Joseph's case, four years had gone by.

Joseph laments that he never had a quarterback as the head coach in Denver. If he were to land the job in Baltimore, he'd inherit a two-time NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson.

The onus would be on Joseph to restore Baltimore's defensive standards. He'd have a real chance to compete and make some hay with his second go-round if the Ravens hired him.

Time will tell whether any of these teams offer Joseph the job, let alone whether he accepts. I'd imagine the situation will have to be right for him to leave the job he's in now, with the Broncos' championship being kicked wide-open for the next five to 10 years.

If Joseph leaves for a head-coaching gig elsewhere, the Broncos will receive two third-round compensatory draft picks from the NFL. The expectation is that secondary coach Jim Leonhard would take over as defensive coordinator in the event of Joseph departing.

Stay tuned.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage