Sean Payton Pinpoints Reason Broncos Re-Signed Adam Trautman

Much to the chagrin of the fan base, the Denver Broncos made the retention of tight end Adam Trautman a priority, locking down the longtime Sean Payton favorite with a three-year extension worth nearly $18 million at the onset of free agency earlier this month.

And the question most are wondering — "Why?" — was finally met with a direct answer by Payton himself.

“You know exactly what you’re getting in the player," he told reporters Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix. "Look, if we want to run the ball well, he’s one of the better blocking tight ends. He’s really good in pass protection. We evaluate every ounce of the tape. I’d be leery of someone that grabs three clips. We know exactly what [TE] Adam [Trautman] is. That was just going to take time to see where the market value went. So I’m glad he’s back. I don’t take him for granted because we knew... When you have [Ravens Offensive Coordinator] Declan [Doyle] who has left and you have these other coaches, [Bills Offensive Coordinator] Pete [Carmichael] and [Bills Defensive Coordinator] Jim [Leonhard], the other challenge with that is, they have a little more exposure to your free agents relative to... So that was a little bit of a concern.”

A 2020 third-round pick, Trautman is set to enter his fourth season with the Broncos (and his seventh under Payton) after catching 20 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown in 2025, functioning primarily as the No. 2 TE behind Evan Engram.

Which is where he projects to remain this coming fall. Because why not.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Trautman Confident in Himself

Shortly after putting pen to paper, Trautman defended his newfound windfall, telling the assembled media that he earned the new pact on the strength of his blocking abilities.

"I am an all-around (tight end) and the contract shows it," Trautman told The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson. "I'm one of the best blockers in the entire league regardless of what PFF (Pro Football Focus) thinks. I don't care what they say and no other player does either. I am an all-around (TE)."

For what it's worth, PFF graded Trautman as the No. 66 TE among 75 qualifiers last season, assigning him plus pass-blocking marks (70.7) but a below-average run-blocking rating (51.5).

Trautman, 29, will continue in his reserve role and should be given plenty of opportunity to proverbially cash the check that his mouth has written.

Translating Payton's Comment

It's apparent by now that Payton simply values quote-unquote "his guys" over some of the other talent on the roster. This, too, has been seen with the repeated retention of wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who inked another one-year extension this offseason.

Payton has enough leeway within the Broncos organization to employ a my-way-or-the-highway approach, and he's exercising that by bringing back Trautman — and then justifying the move with plausible conviction.