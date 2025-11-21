Sean Payton Blasts Media ‘Narratives’ as Broncos Defy the Oddsmakers
After putting the Kansas City Chiefs firmly behind the eight-ball in the AFC playoff race, it was understandable that the victorious Denver Broncos would revel in how they'd silenced their doubters. The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 22-19, defying the oddsmakers, who gave Kansas City a 3.5-point advantage.
Outside noise somehow always bleeds into the protective bubble of the locker room, and the media's ready-made questions invariably get the prickly answers required to gain a few extra clicks.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton didn't leave it to his players to sound off on this front, admitting how frustrating some of the "narratives" can be. Regardless of the shade Denver has received, Payton left it in little doubt that mental fortitude is a hallmark of his team's culture.
"There’s been a lot of noise, a lot of just… I won’t comment on it. But anyway—and I hear some of the narratives, and I just want to cry. But anyway, it is what it is. That’s your job," Payton said on Sunday. "But our jobs are to focus on the wins and to focus on there’s a right way to win each game, and the players deserve a chance to have that. Sometimes that can vary, but in a game where a lot of guys were banged up and they were fully healthy. It’s a big win.”
Next Man Up
Now that the Broncos are beginning to garner a little respect, the well-timed Week 12 bye should be crucial to getting players healthy again. The opportunity for the Broncos to dust themselves off and get ready for the trip to face the Washington Commanders is more important than venting their spleen at the doubters.
Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton knows how the 'next man up' mantra can forge players in the blast furnace of pressure. So it played out against the Chiefs, despite being without cornerback Patrick Surtain, linebacker Alex Singleton, and running back J.K. Dobbins.
In Surtain's place, the Broncos relied on rookie Jahdae Barron, while Justin Strnad and RJ Harvey filled in for Singleton and Dobbins vs. the Chiefs.
“I think, obviously, we would love to have those guys out there, but I think all three of those guys you listed have also been such good leaders in their respective rooms, that the guys that had to step up today and in the near future are guys that have been learning and taking advice and coaching from some of these guys that have had success," Sutton said on Sunday. "Looking forward to having those guys back out there healthy, but I think it’s their leadership they have in the room that allows those guys to have to step up, to come out and play and perform at a high level and play confidently.”
Nix Impressed by RB's 'No Flinch' Attitude
Closing ranks in the locker room has become somewhat of a weekly event as injuries and general physical fatigue pile up 12 weeks into a season. The loss of the outstanding Dobbins only underlines the brutal obstacle Denver is striving to overcome.
Heading into the battle with Patrick Mahomes and company, losing Dobbins meant putting a lot of responsibility on a running back room that featured a trio of runners who'd lived very much in the shadow of the veteran starter.
Nevertheless, quarterback Bo Nix was impressed by the diligent, workmanlike response the Broncos received from their young running back room. Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie responded to the pressure and the glare of a vast national audience.
McLaughlin scored the Broncos' lone touchdown of the day vs. the Chiefs, which came as poetic justice for his season spent on the sideline as a healthy scratch.
“There was no flinch from that group. I felt all week those guys were locked in, ready to roll. When you are picking up a guy like Jaleel and he’s the one filling in when you’ve played so much time with him," Nix said on Sunday. "He’s just done an incredible job as a team player, working his way through the season, knowing his moment is going to show up, not complaining one time. I’m sure he was battling thoughts between his ears, but at the same time he never showed it. He showed up to work every day."
Nix emphasized how Harvey was able to shuck off the pressure, and keep his focus on controlling the controllables.
"RJ does a great job just playing his game, playing his role, not having to worry about [it] too much, just be RJ, you just get the ball, you make guys miss and go score," Nix said. "Then ‘T.B.’ (Tyler Badie) has done a great job all year on third down. So those guys have done really well, especially this week when they’ve had a tough week, lose a critical player like J.K., lose a leader in J.K., but also they have good camaraderie in that room as well. They are all young, which is exciting, and I know they are going to do just fine.”
The Takeaway
Moving forward, how opposing teams might attack the Broncos' offense remains to be seen, especially after Nix sliced apart the Chiefs' secondary late in the game. Even so, it's a fair bet that defensive coordinators might assume that they can eventually wear down Denver's trio of runners.
It really can't be overstated how crucial it's been for the Broncos to grind through this hectic, congested schedule to reach the bye week with a 9-2 record and the division and conference lead. Now that the Nix and the passing game are beginning to click, perhaps Payton will be more inclined to lean on a receiving corps that has prided itself on sheer availability.
After 11 games, the Broncos might be a little dinged up by the injury bug, but they're certainly not short on motivation or lofty ambitions.
"Ssshhh, who we scared of? Ain't gotta be scared of nobody. Keep it goin," rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper said on Sunday, via 9NEWS.