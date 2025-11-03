Sean Payton Explains Why He Doesn't Talk to Bo Nix About Using His Legs
The Denver Broncos defeated the Houston Texans 18-15, but it wasn't pretty. The Broncos' performance featured several special-teams gaffes and another Tim Tebow-esque display.
Like the whirlwind Tebow season of 2011, Bo Nix's offense stunk up NRG Stadium for three quarters before turning it on in the final frame and putting 11 points on the board. It was enough to seal the victory, thanks to the Broncos' ferocious defense keeping the Texans out of the end zone for 60 minutes.
Once again, one of the hallmarks of the Broncos' comeback was the rushing production from Nix. He finished with three rushes for 36 yards, and it was enough for Broncos fans to wonder out loud why Nix's legs aren't a bigger part of Sean Payton's game plan.
“Listen, we don't talk about that. In other words, his eyes are within the progression," Payton said of Nix's rushing post-game. "But you've got to be careful you don't tell that player too much when it comes to something like that, you know what I mean?"
Eyes Downfield
Payton wants Nix to keep his eyes downfield, whether he's in the pocket or scrambling, going through his progressions. It's a comfort to know that if it isn't there, Nix has the athleticism to pull it down and gash the defense, but Payton doesn't emphasize it in his coaching as his mixed-sports metaphor about a golf swing illustrated.
"Do you inhale or exhale on your backswing in golf? I don't want anyone to ask me that question," Payton said. "I think there are certainly designed runs that you saw. Again, we've got to keep working with his clock because it gets quick. There's someone open, and there's some throws he's going to want to correct. But that's a good problem to have. He doesn't take sacks.”
Nix has only been sacked nine times this season. The Texans got to him only once, which was a massive boon to the Broncos, although it's unclear how much that really helped the offense avoid 3rd-&-long situations through the first three quarters.
How Nix Sees the Field
After the game, Nix credited the Texans for moving the pocket around with mixed pressures, which made it more difficult to navigate the rush, keep his eyes downfield, and know instinctually when to pull it down and run. He explained his decision-making process when it comes to taking off on his legs.
“Sometimes I think it's always, unfortunately for me, it's a results-based decision, which isn't where you want to live, but to me it's always like I probably had an opportunity to take it down and run, but I thought they did a good job," Nix said. "The pocket was constantly moving. They changed up their pressures. They didn't just rush in one lane and give me rushing lanes and you could tell that that was a big thing for them because they continued to switch up the pitch that we were getting."
Nevertheless, by virtue of the single sack the Broncos relinquished on Nix, the offensive line obviously did a great job absorbing Houston's different pass-rush approaches. The Texans wanted to avoid Nix using his legs too much, and that worked until the chips were down late in the game.
"In saying that, our O-line did a great job of keeping me in the pocket and giving me a pocket. So it's always hit or miss," Nix said. "Sometimes you have more opportunities than others, and you definitely don't want to go looking for the rush lanes, because then you get your eyes down and you miss the big ones. Like I said, it's a happy balance of hitting it when it's open and going maybe one, two, three in the read and then getting it down.”
A Short Memory
On the season, Nix has 42 rushes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. That's in tandem with his 1,976 passing yards and 17 touchdowns through the air. He's been picked off six times, which is still a bit higher clip than the Broncos would like to see.
But one thing about Nix that helps separate him from his quarterback brethren across the NFL is his short memory. He might throw a pick or miss a wide-open receiver, but he can bury it immediately, and come back on the very next play with a dagger.
We saw that happen in the second quarter when Nix missed an open Evan Engram streaking down the left seam after he'd made a beautiful out-and-up double-move to create yards of separation. Nix threw high and outside, missing the target.
Engram was surely disappointed. But on the very next play, Nix dropped back and uncorked a 30-yard touchdown strike to Courtland Sutton. You live, you learn.
Nix is still very much in the middle of his NFL learning curve, and it would behoove Payton to realize that. Nix is not a finished product yet. He's not Drew Brees... yet.
So insulating Nix with a consistent rushing attack, and calling a few quarterback runs, could help the second-year quarterback get into a rhythm and force the defense to play the Broncos a lot more honestly.