Sean Payton Makes It Clear: Logan Kilgore Earned This Shot

Much has been made of the relationship Bo Nix has developed with his quarterbacks coach of the past two years — Davis Webb — and how that has availed the Denver Broncos. Nix has broken all sorts of franchise and league records just two seasons into his NFL career, and yet, the Broncos are shaking things up in the quarterbacks room.

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Webb has been promoted to offensive coordinator, and with it, he's also been give the primary play-calling duties. As always, though, head coach Sean Payton has a plan to ensure that Nix doesn't skip a beat in his Year 3 development.

Logan Kilgore — a quality control coach of the past few years — has been promoted to quarterbacks coach, replacing Webb in the room with Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Sam Ehlinger. We've already broken down everything Broncos fans need to know about Kilgore, but Payton added some background and context to his decision to give the young coach such a golden opportunity.

“He’s played quarterback," Payton said of Kilgore on Tuesday from the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, AZ. "He was in our training camp in New Orleans."

A Former QB

Logan Kilgore attempts a pass with the Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL. | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

At 35 years old, Kilgore's playing days are well behind him. As a player, he stood at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds.

Kilgore shined as a small-school quarterback at Bakersfield College, and even earned Northern Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2009. He transferred to Middle Tennessee the following season and played out his collegiate career there.

After signing with Payton's New Orleans Saints back in 2014, Kilgore didn't make it through the final roster cuts. After he was waived, he took his talents to Canada, playing in the CFL for the next five years before calling it quits and entering the coaching ranks.

"I think he’s clearly one of those guys that has demonstrated that maturity that you look for in a coach that goes in to an advanced position," Payton said of Kilgore.

Coaching Path

Kilgore coached Arch Manning at Isidore Newman High School in 2022 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Under Kilgore's tutelage, Manning broke his uncle Eli Manning's school record for passing yards (7,268) and his Pro Football Hall of Fame uncle Peyton Manning's career touchdown record (93).

Arch took his 115 high school passing touchdowns to the Texas Longhorns as a five-star recruit, and the rest is histroy. Soon, Arch's time to try his hand at the NFL level will come.

After that year spent at Isidore Newman, Kilgore caught Payton's attention, who'd just accepted the head coach job in Denver. Kilgore was hired as a quality control assistant on the offensive side, where he spent much of his time with the Broncos' tight ends and he also contributed to the special teams coaching.

Promoting From Within

When it came to filling a few other positions on the coaching staff this year, Payton hired outside candidates, like Ronald Curry to coach the wide receivers (also a former player at the position). In Kilgore's case, Payton felt that Kilgore deserved the opportunity to succeed Webb. Kilgore earned it.

"It starts with, ‘Can you promote from within?’ I think it’s something that’s well deserved," Payton said of Kilgore. "He’s earned it.”

Playing Experience Is a Plus

Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham drop back in a passing drill during OTAs, with Davis Webb observing in the background. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Webb will still be highly involved in the quarterbacks room, obviously, as the offensive coordinator. But the day-to-day remit is now Kilgore's.

It's interesting that Payton (also a former NFL quarterback) has prioritized playing experience at this position. Webb was plucked from an NFL roster when Payton hired him as Denver's quarterbacks coach in 2023. Webb took snaps for the New York Giants in a regular-season game just weeks before hiring on in Denver.

Kilgore follows in that same tradition: a former player and a young grinder whom Payton believes is deserving of the opportunity to work with Nix. It will be interesting to see where Kilgore can help shepherd Nix in Year 3.

“He’s played the position. He’s sharp," Payton said of Kilgore back at the NFL Combine in February. "It was an easy transition for him, like immediate. When it can come from within the building, that’s really good. In our case, it was easy to see that."