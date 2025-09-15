Broncos HC Speaks on Pat Surtain After Week 2 Performance
NFL teams throwing in the direction of Patrick Surtain II is rare enough. Completing those throws against the Denver Broncos' top cornerback is even rarer.
Yet that's exactly what occurred during Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, in which Denver's vaunted defense — particularly the reigning Defensive Player of the Year — was overmatched and outclassed.
Did it come as a surprise to head coach Sean Payton?
“Well, I think sometimes there's a progression to your offense that, it's not like they go in and say, ‘Alright.’ So, I think it's hash mark driven, play call driven, and it was the read through the progression more than it was, you know, (testing Surtain II)," Payton told reporters after the 29-28 defeat.
Proving he's mortal, Surtain — who also picked up an ankle injury — was targeted nine times and surrendered seven receptions for 63 yards to Indianapolis pass-catchers, per The Denver Post's Luca Evans, who noted the catches are tied for the most allowed by Surtain in a single game.
The Colts totaled 306 passing yards and converted 16 first downs through the air. Rookie tight end Tyler Warren led the way with 79 receiving yards, and wide receivers Alec Pierce and Josh Downs contributed 10 combined receptions for 119 yards. Pierce, who worked in Surtain's coverage, averaged 17.0 yards per grab.
“He's one of the best – if not the best – in the league right now. So, a ton of respect there. But I thought our guys stepped up to the challenge for sure," Colts coach Shane Steichen said.
Despite the unfavorable outcome, Surtain was fortunate to avoid serious injury and will look to rebound in Week 3 when the Broncos travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in their inaugural divisional contest of the 2025 campaign.
And Payton is not expecting another uncharacteristic outing from his defensive linchpin. This was likely a one-off that boiled down to the Colts simply executing better than their counterparts.
"Do I think, on those Monday nights and Thursday nights in game-plan meetings? I don't think that was the case. I think a lot of it was progression of the route," he said Monday of Surtain's performance.