Sean Payton Pulls Back the Curtain on Dre Greenlaw’s 'Remarkable' Impact
Veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw is like a Christmas present the Denver Broncos haven't been able to fully unwrap. Lingering injury problems landed Greenlaw on injured reserve, and then an unfortunate one-game suspension threw a wrench into his return.
However, Alex Singleton's cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery now require an increase in Greenlaw's snap count. Previously, Sean Payton and company were able to strategically alternate three veteran linebackers at the second level of the Broncos' elite defense, but it will now fall on Greenlaw and Justin Strnad to carry the load on Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Regardless of the Broncos' initial plan to gradually work Greenlaw into the defense, Payton is grateful for what his uber-physical linebacker brings to the table.
"It's been remarkable," Payton said on Friday about Greenlaw's impact. "That goal-line stand, a week or two ago. I mean, he's a physical, physical tackler. And he's got—that 'it.' I'm glad he's on our team."
A Weapon to Deploy vs. the Chiefs
When you consider the dual-threat that Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes will present on Sunday, having a linebacker of Greenlaw's caliber will be crucial. Similarly, tight ends like Travis Kelce have traditionally been problematic for the Broncos. Greenlaw should help tremendously, with the contributions of rookie defensive back Jahdae Barron, who's been utilized by Vance Joseph to eliminate opposing tight ends.
As Payton noted on Friday, Greenlaw made a huge difference in the Broncos' goal-line stands against the Houston Texans in Week 9. He gives the defense a gritty edge that helps them prevail in tight contests.
As we know, this defense already had razor-sharp claws even when Greenlaw was sidelined, but the Broncos really bare their teeth when he straps on pads and a helmet.
Losing Singleton — a captain and the team's leading tackler — is also going to deprive the Broncos of one of their most respected locker room leaders on gameday. However, Greenlaw brings an awe-inspiring follow-me attitude to his job description; a throwback factor to the likes of Dick Butkus.
Greenlaw should also have the freshest legs on the entire team at this stage of the season. For a team that's racked up thousands of air miles thus far and 10 games' worth of snaps, that could make a difference.
Payton is aware that his team is already mining deep into their reserves of resilience and depth to keep their seven-game winning streak going. The Broncos' injury report this week featured three ruled-out starters: Singleton, Patrick Surtain II, and running back J.K. Dobbins.
“I think it’s our league. You’ve heard me say that, and we’ve played teams earlier in the season that have been in this position. I won’t get into any of the individuals, but it has to be the next man up," Payton said this week. "We just finished a stretch, a pretty good stretch. Now we’ll play one game in 23 days, I believe it is. So yes, I mean it is what it is.”
Riding through the challenges and pitfalls of an arduous 17-game campaign was one of the reasons Broncos GM George Paton greenlit the acquisition of Greenlaw in free agency, giving them an alpha male upgrade in the middle of the defense.
There was a period of huge frustration when Greenlaw was sidelined for six weeks, then suspended for another. That's all in the rear-view now, as the Broncos have no choice but to feed their new linebacker a full snap share, and against the reigning AFC West champions of the past nine seasons.