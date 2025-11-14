Broncos Rule Out Three Starters in Crucial Chiefs Matchup
The Denver Broncos are facing some serious injury adversity for the first time this season. Don't get me wrong; this team has lost a player here and there this season, but entering Week 11's tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Broncos are approaching walking wounded status.
It could always be worse, so knock on wood, Broncos Country. But this team will be missing several key players on Sunday, and it's worth wondering whether it can withstand such absences against a foe like the Chiefs.
Both teams released their final injury report for Week 11. Let's examine, starting with the home team.
Broncos Injury Report
Out
- Nate Adkins | TE (Knee)
- J.K. Dobbins | RB (Foot)
- Jonah Elliss | OLB (Hamstring)
- Alex Singleton | LB (Illness)
- Patrick Surtain II | CB (Pectoral)
Questionable
- Garrett Wallow | LB (Hamstring)
Full Go
- Jonathan Cooper | OLB (Thumb)
- John Franklin-Myers | DL (Back)
- Marvin Mims Jr. | WR (Concussion)
- Trent Sherfield | WR (Toe)
Analysis
The Broncos have been without Surtain for a couple of games, and thanks to inspired game plans by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and a great collective effort in the secondary, led by cornerback Riley Moss, the defense has weathered the storm. The hope is that Surtain will be back following the bye to face the Washington Commanders.
The absence of Dobbins will hurt, especially with Adkins still on the mend. Both guys are key cogs to Denver's running game, as Dobbins is the team's leading rusher, while Adkins is its best blocking tight end.
Adjustments will have to be made, though, and at the player level, it's the next man up. RJ Harvey, come on down. Marcedes Lewis, come on down, but please leave the penalties behind.
Singleton's absence, despite being the Broncos' defensive signal-caller, shouldn't sting as bad. Dre Greenlaw is healthy and Justin Strnad has been excellent this year. But this could test Denver's linebacker depth if Greenlaw or Strnad need breathers or get dinged up.
Elliss has really struggled to stay healthy this season, but the Broncos happen to have two of the NFL's best rush linebackers in Nik Bonitto and Cooper. Much like the Singleton situation, though, Elliss' absence tests the Broncos' depth, but thankfully, Dondrea Tillman and the rookie Que Robinson are there to keep the rotation fresh.
Injuries could play a big role in the outcome of this game; not so much on defense, but on the offensive side of the ball.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Chiefs Injury Report
Out
- Isiah Pacheco | RB (Knee)
Full Go
- Jaden Hicks | S (Pectoral)
- George Karlaftis | DE (Thumb)
- Charles Omenihu | DE (Ankle)
- Josh Simmons | OT (NIR)
- Trey Smith | OG (Back)
- Jawaan Taylor | OT (Knee/Ankle)
- Xavier Worthy | WR (Ankle)
Analysis
The Broncos caught a slight break with Pacheco being ruled out, but the Chiefs still have Kareem Hunt, and a couple of backups in Elijah Mitchell and a rookie Brashard Smith. Hunt will be Kansas City's lead dog.
Otherwise, coming off of their bye week, the Chiefs are about as healthy as they could hope for. Everyone listed as a full go above was a full participant in Friday's practice.