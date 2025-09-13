Sean Payton Teases Evan Engram Matchups Broncos Hope to Exploit vs. Colts
The Denver Broncos plan on extracting a bigger impact from tight end Evan Engram than they managed in Week 1. Engram only caught three passes for 21 yards, but a big reason for that was the calf injury that sidelined him in the second half.
Fortunately, Engram practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, so the Broncos have listed him as a full go on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Broncos head coach Sean Payton addressed Engram's touch share on Friday, hinting that his ability to create mismatches in the passing game will be capitalized on.
“I think we always look at touches. When you put plays in, there’s a primary," Payton said of Engram. "There are some ways where you know you can get him a touch, or you think you can. I can’t off the top of my [head]… He’s going to be one of those matchups that we want to take advantage of.”
Engram played 26 of the Broncos' 77 total offensive snaps (34%) in Week 1 before he injured his calf. He also, oddly, didn't start the game, despite being listed atop the Broncos' tight end depth chart.
Instead, Lucas Krull got the start vs. the Tennessee Titans. While Engram's blocking acumen isn't exactly renowned around the NFL, it's certainly no worse than Krull's, so that decision was a bit of a head-scratcher, and it likely had something to do with Payton's game plan.
Colts' Secondary is Vulnerable
The Colts will be down two starting cornerbacks on Sunday, which opens the door even wider for Payton to get Engram more involved in the action. Speaking of the "primary" read that Payton referenced, Bo Nix targeted Courtland Sutton nine times, which accounted for nearly 23% of his throws in Week 1.
Engram was targeted four times, and it would have been more in all likelihood if he doesn't get hurt. With the Colts' secondary banged up, it would be a shock, especially in light of Payton's comments about wanting to capitalize on matchups, if Engram doesn't have a much more productive day at the office.
Payton will be closely watching which Colts cornerbacks draw the different assignments vs. the Broncos on Sunday.
“Sometimes you want to see in the first series if a player is down for any team—us or the opponent—in those early series you’re kind of seeing, ‘All right, who’s taking over the role, and where is he going to be at?'" Payton said. "It’s no different for us as well.”
Mismatch Nightmare
At his size (6-foot-3, 240 pounds), Engram is too big and strong for most defensive backs to cover, and he's too fast and athletic for linebackers. Hence, the 'Joker' label Payton has given Engram. This is an ideal matchup for the Broncos to get their new Joker rolling.
If Engram catches even one pass on Sunday, he'll become the eighth-fastest tight end in NFL history to reach the 500-catch mark (110) games. Let's hope he does much better than just one catch, but that will be a cool moment to celebrate.
Engram, 31, is a ninth-year pro and a former first-round draft pick of the New York Giants. The former Ole Miss star is a two-time Pro Bowler. He signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Broncos this past spring.