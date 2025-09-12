Broncos Will Miss Starting LB vs. Colts — But There's a Silver Lining
The Denver Broncos had some encouraging developments on their injury report this week, even if it won't result in better availability on Sunday. The Broncos have been without starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw since roughly the second week of training camp, but there are signs that he could be nearing his return.
The Broncos will travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Broncos haven't won in Indianapolis since 2017, and Sean Payton wanted a "faster start" this season, which he defined as winning early.
With the opportunity to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2021, Week 2 is a big Conference game for the Broncos. On Friday, both clubs released their final Week 2 injury report. Let's examine.
Broncos
Out
- Nate Adkins | TE (ankle)
- Dre Greenlaw | LB (quad)
Full Go
- Evan Engram | TE (calf)
- John Franklin-Myers (knee)
- Alex Singleton | LB (thumb)
Analysis
Greenlaw was a limited participant in Friday's practice. It may have been a case of too little, too late, but he's inching closer to the lineup.
Since the days leading up to Week 1, I surmised that Denver was planning on keeping Greenlaw on ice until Week 3's Divisional tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers. I remain confident in that take.
It's great to see Adkins also progressing and actually practicing in some form again. The Broncos' best blocking tight end suffered an ankle injury this summer, and they're going to need him if they hope to truly get their ground game going. Plus, Adkins can also play fullback, which might mean Adam Prentice's days on the 53-man roster are numbered.
Engram was limited in practice early this week, but he's been a full go in each of the past two practices. Franklin-Myers suffered a knee injury in Week 1, which may have limited his impact, but he's also been a full go the past two days.
Singleton suffered a new fracture in his thumb against the Tennessee Titans, which only means that he'll be in his cast/club for a while yet. It'll take more than that to ruin the veteran's campaign after he missed most of last season with a torn ACL.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Colts
Out
- Jaylon Jones | CB (hamstring)
- Charvarius Ward | CB (concussion)
Questionable
- Tyler Goodson | RB (elbow)
- Laiatu Latu | DE (hamstring)
Full Go
- DeForest Buckner | DL (NIR-rest)
- Alec Pierce | WR (knee)
- Michael Pittman Jr. | WR (glute)
- Grover Stewart | DT (NIR-rest)
- Jalen Travis | OT (finger)
Analysis
The Colts will be without their two starting cornerbacks in Jones and Ward. That will be a vunlerability Payton and Bo Nix will surely hope to exploit. But let's hope Payton keeps things in balance and doesn't forget about the run game.
Latu's hamstring doesn't appear to be improving much, as he didn't participate in either of the past two sessions, and left practice on Wednesday. He's one of the team's top edge rushers.
Pittman and Pierce are both banged up at wide receiver, but they're listed as a full go, so expect them to be 100%, but the Broncos will be testing the limits of their fitness, most definitely. This game is going to be interesting.