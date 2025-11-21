AFC Team Rumored to be Interested in Broncos DC Vance Joseph
The Tennessee Titans are said to be interested in hiring Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as their next head coach, according to former legendary offensive lineman and current radio analyst Mark Schlereth.
"I've heard Tennessee pop out a couple of different times," Schlereth relayed Thursday, via Denver Sports 104.3. "It just seemed to be a name that was on the tip of a lot of people's tongues. It will be interesting to see the opportunity he gets."
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A longtime assistant (and one-timed failed Broncos HC), Joseph is expected to be among the hottest names in the 2026 NFL hiring cycle after spearheading a Denver defense that ranks first in sacks, passing touchdowns allowed, and rushing yards per attempt; and third in total yards allowed, points allowed, and rushing yards allowed.
Joseph's unit was outstanding amid last Sunday's 22-19 upset victory of the Kansas City Chiefs, limiting Patrick Mahomes to a 79.5 passer rating across 45 attempts. Mahomes was picked off once, hit eight times, and sacked thrice as the Broncos won their eighth straight game and took full control of the AFC West.
"They've been so good at building this defense, and Vance Joseph put on a masterclass of shutting down Patrick Mahomes and that Kansas City offense," Schlereth said. "Let's face it, there are going to be a lot of teams that are looking for that kind of defensive ability -- to be able to not only put the game plan together, but then have your players execute it, which they do."
"The other thing you would look at with Vance Joseph, is when he got his opportunity as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, he didn't get to choose his staff. That's a recipe for disaster. So I think people are going to give him the benefit of the doubt, and I think there will be teams that will offer him. I think he'll get an opportunity to be a head coach."
VJ Lauds Bonitto
Of the Broncos' eight quarterback hits against Kansas City, one was registered to outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who also ranks fifth in the league with 9.5 sacks. Bonitto, who signed a $120 million extension before the season, is well on his way to earning a second consecutive Pro Bowl nod and potentially All-Pro honors.
And VJ could not feel more fortuitous getting to coach him.
"His get-off, his instincts are off the charts," Joseph recently told ESPN's Peter Schrager. "He can drop into coverage; he can cover guys. He is rare that he can do every job that's required for outside linebacker at a high level. But his best trait, he's so unselfish. Man, this kid's a team-first guy all through and through.
"If he was allowed to go every play, he would have double the sacks he has. But he doesn't [complain] at all about it. He's all team-first.