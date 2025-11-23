Troy Franklin Gives Honest Assessment of Bo Nix’s Year-2 Progress
Expectations were high for Bo Nix entering Year 2. On the heels of a historic rookie season, in which Nix set multiple franchise and league records, and helped snap the Denver Broncos' eight-year playoff drought, he certainly captured the NFL's attention.
Before the season started, there were murmurings of a 'sophomore slump' outside the building, which were summarily dismissed by Broncos head coach Sean Payton. As the 2025 regular season got underway, though, Nix wasn't always lighting up the box score, and yet, the Broncos continued to win games.
Nix has had his fair share of detractors this season, especially with how well fellow second-year quarterbacks Drake Maye and Caleb Williams have performed. But that din became a cacophony after the Broncos' ugly Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, as Nix turned in a troubled day at the office.
As the noise grew louder, Nix heard the boos at Empower Field at Mile High, but he didn't get on X or Instagram, revealing that he'd deleted all his social accounts. However, he did what he had to do during the Broncos' mini-bye, and turned in one of his most impressive performances in the team's 22-19 upset over the desperate Kansas City Chiefs.
As the Broncos hit their well-deserved bye week, wide receiver Troy Franklin joined NFL.com's The Insiders and shared his take on how Nix has navigated the ups and downs of this season.
"I think his poise as a QB1, just having to deal with everything—all the critics, all the trash talk, and just everything on his plate. I think he handles it really well," Franklin told Mike Garafolo and Bucky Brooks. "His leadership, also. He's really vocal, making sure everybody knows what they're doing. Making sure we're all comfortable out there. He's talking to us on the sidelines during the games, just making sure we're in it. Making sure we're ready to go."
Franklin and Nix played together at Oregon and entered the NFL last year part of the Broncos' draft class. Having been there from arguably Nix's lowest moment as a quarterback, after he transferred from Auburn to Oregon, all the way up to the present, Franklin's insights hold a lot of water.
"I think Bo's doing a great job, and he's definitely taken a Year-2 jump," Franklin said. "He's doing what he needs to do for us."
Doing His Job: Winning Games
For those in doubt about whether Nix has genuinely taken a "Year-2 jump," as Franklin said, look no further than the Broncos' 9-2 record. Winners of eight in a row, the Broncos have put a stranglehold on the AFC West and enter Week 12 as the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.
Many people will debate whether wins are a quarterback stat, but Sean Payton sure sounds like he's not one of them, based on what he said about Nix following the Broncos' win over the Chiefs last Sunday.
“He’s outstanding. I think [he played] real well, he won," Payton said of Nix's performance. "It’s his job. He won against a pretty stingy defense that can give you problems."
The Chiefs' record might not currently reflect it, but we all know they're a great team. They're very experienced, especially in big games, and Week 11's AFC West tilt in Denver certainly was that.
And yet, the Broncos handled the best and worst that the Chiefs could deliver. Andy Reid's stellar post-bye record dropped to 22-5, and the Chiefs headed home at 5-5.
Payton couldn't have been prouder of Nix's comportment against a foe of that caliber, especially considering Kansas City's nine-year reign as AFC West champions. It was a very symbolic victory for the Broncos.
The Takeaway
Considering the Broncos' 9-2 record, and the fact that they've defeated both of the Super Bowl teams from this past February, it's hard to argue against Franklin's premise that Nix has taken Year-2 jump. The national press might still prefer to split hairs, but Nix ranks 11th in the NFL, with 2,421 yards passing, while his 18 touchdowns tie him for the fourth-most.
Franklin, meanwhile, is in the midst of a breakout Year 2, with 46 receptions for 509 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. With six games left to go, Franklin's got a shot at a 1,000-yard season, as does Courtland Sutton (649).
Go ahead and criticize Nix. Throw your shade anonymously. Dismiss his elite play in the clutch, and his excellence at avoiding the negative play. He's not listening.