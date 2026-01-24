Entering the playoffs, the Denver Broncos' defense had been challenged by head coach Sean Payton to reverse its conspicuous takeaway slump. Despite leading the NFL in sacks and ranking in the top 10 in all the key metrics, the Broncos finished in the bottom-third in takeaways during the regular season.

All-Pro rush linebacker Nik Bonitto took Payton's challenge to heart, forcing two fumbles, including a strip-sack, against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round last week, contributing mightily to the Broncos' five takeaways on Josh Allen and company.

'We Want the Ball'

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has coached Bonitto to finish strongly when he gets to the opposing quarterback. Joseph has maintained that it's wise to attack the ball after a pass rusher has done all the heavy lifting of getting to the quarterback.

“That’s huge, that’s huge. That’s changed his game. He’s always been a guy who can win. My first year with him here, we would win and then jump, and simply miss the sack or miss the football," Joseph said of Bonitto on Thursday. "Now he’s finishing better. It’s so fun to watch him win, and keep his eyes down, and the slow down and get the football. That’s the finishing process for all the great rushers. We want the ball, and the ball’s the game. Last week it proved that."

A sack always puts the opponent behind the eight-ball, but taking the ball away in the process is a proven recipe for playoff success.

Message Received, Loud & Clear

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 17: Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) celebrates after a defensive play in the second half in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Earlier this week, Bonitto referenced the crucial role Joseph has played in keeping his eye on the ball when he gets the opportunity to rub a quarterback's nose in the dirt.

“That just goes to the point with Coach ‘VJ’ and Coach Sean these last couple weeks have been making such an emphasis on getting the ball, getting the ball," Bonitto said. "‘VJ’ kind of broke it down easily, he’s like, ‘You know if you get the ball, you can still get a sack?’ We’ve been working on it, and I feel like there’s been more of an emphasis. I think not only for myself but the whole group, we’ll see more of that.”

Joseph has done much to simplify the issue for Bonitto. Sometimes, even truly great players need to be reminded to take advantage of their opportunities when they come.

Payton hammering home the need for more takeaways appears to have landed with authority in Bonitto's case.

“I just feel like the emphasis that we put on these last couple weeks on creating turnovers and just knowing that we have the guys to go do it," Bonitto said. "I feel like it’s been really good that Sean has put an emphasis because now we’ve been seeing the turnovers and more attempts at the ball and stuff like that. It’s been really crucial to these last couple of wins for sure.”

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye committed three turnovers against the Houston Texans last weekend, albeit in some extremely challenging weather conditions. Maye was picked off once and fumbled four times, losing two of them to Houston's predations.

The ball-handling conditions aren't expected to be any better in the Mile High City on Sunday afternoon, with temperatures in the teens and snow expected. That plays into the hands of a Broncos defense that has been on a takeaway spree over the past two games.

J-Mac: The Takeaway Machine

The devastating effect of taking the ball away in critical moments was driven home by the toxic fallout of Ja'Quan McMillian's Herculean interception in overtime against the Bills. On a deep throw that could have been the dagger to kill the Broncos' playoff hopes, McMillian stole the ball away from Brandin Cooks as the two went to the ground.

McMillian's opportunism and A1 ball-hawking skills sent the Bills organization into an almost comedic tailspin; it's really been quite remarkable to witness. The Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott, while the noise about McMillian's interception is still being heard all the way from Upstate New York.

The Broncos only had 14 takeaways during the regular season, but McMillian's fingerprints were on five of them. He also had four sacks.

When it came McMillian's legendary play last week against Buffalo, Joseph broke it down in much simpler terms.

"It was a great play by J-Mac. You know, J-Mac has always been a ball guy—he finds the football. And the plan was, with that receiver in particular, was to make him finish," Joseph said. "And that's what he [McMillian] did. He didn't panic, he didn't grab, he didn't foul. You know, he went right through the hands and made him finish. And at the end of it, he came up with the ball. As a coach, man, it makes you proud because that's the coaching points you make all week about certain players."

Carrying this destructive momentum into the AFC championship game matters even more now that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham is under center, but this Broncos defense is ready and well-coached enough to face the challenge.

