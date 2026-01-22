Broncos DC Vance Joseph Scores Coach of the Year Honor

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has been selected as the 2025 Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Assistant Coach of the Year, the organization announced Thursday.

Joseph is only the second Broncos assistant to win the award since its inception, joining former DC Wade Phillips, who was selected amid the club's Super Bowl-winning 2015 campaign.

"Joseph completed his fifth season with the Broncos, and his third as defensive coordinator in 2025, after serving as Denver’s head coach from 2017-18," the PFWA noted. "The Broncos defense was third in average points allowed (18.3), led the league in sacks (68; tied for fifth-most in NFL history), held opponents to under 20 points 10 times, including five games when opposing offenses did not score a touchdown – a franchise record. The Denver defense also was stout in the red zone, holding opponents to a league-low 42.6 percent of touchdowns scored on red zone trips (20 of 47). Denver was second in total defense yards (278.2), second in rushing yards allowed (91.1) and passing yards allowed (187.2). Two of his defenders were PFWA honorees in 2025 as outside linebacker Nik Bonitto was an All-NFL and All-AFC choice, and cornerback Patrick Surtain II was an All-AFC selection."

Joseph is in the midst of preparing for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. Following its conclusion (or that of the Super Bowl next month), he's expected to fill one of the NFL's remaining head-coaching vacancies, for which he interviewed over Denver's playoff bye week.

As of this writing, the Arizona Cardinals are the reported favorite to land Joseph's services.

“Yes, it’s flattering, but it speaks to the entire program," Joseph said earlier this month of the HC interest. "Again I think when teams want to hire a coach from a winning program, they want the recipe. So it speaks to [Head] Coach [Sean] Payton, it speaks to the ownership, it speaks to [General Manager] George [Paton], our players. It’s everyone’s reward, so to speak. It’s strange that way. Obviously when teams are struggling and they want to make a change, they look towards the teams who are winning. How we flipped here in the last three years, it’s pretty special. It’s a way to do it. That secret lies with us, so they want that secret.”

Updated NFL HC opening favorites:



ARI: Vance Joseph (-160); Sean McDermott (+500)

BAL: Jesse Minter (-210); Klint Kubiak (+300)

BUF: Brian Daboll (-115); Joe Brady (+400)

LV: Klint Kubiak (+175); Davis Webb (+275)

CLE: Grant Udinski (-225); Jim Schwartz (+175)

PIT: No odds — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 21, 2026

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Accolades Keep Rolling in

It has been a banner Thursday for Joseph, who was also named a finalist for the Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year award. He's among a crowded field that includes Vikings DC Brian Flores, Eagles DC Vic Fangio, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.

Congrats to DC Vance Joseph on being named a finalist for the AP Assistant Coach of the Year award! pic.twitter.com/QIIN9HEHAh — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 22, 2026

The winner will be announced on Feb. 5 at the 15th annual NFL Honors awards show.