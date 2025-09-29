Weather Alert: Broncos-Bengals MNF Clash Faces Lightning Warning
The Denver Broncos are scheduled to kick off vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at 6:15 p.m. MDT at Empower Field at Mile High. The second game in a Monday Night Football double-header could be in danger of weather delays, however.
According to multiple reports, a severe lightning warning has been issued, and rain has begun to fall at Empower Field at Mile High.
9NEWS' Mike Klis posted on X that there's currently "hope" that there will be no delays to Broncos-Bengals kicking off at the appointed time of 6:15 p.m.
"There’s a lightning hold on pregame activities, Broncos-Bengals. Currently, there’s hope for no delay on 6:15 pm kickoff," Klis posted on X at 3:47 p.m.
It's already shaping up to be a late night for fans and media, but if weather conditions don't improve, specifically the lightning, it could be even later. Fortunately, it is football, which means the games get played in rain, sleet, or snow, and whether the wind is blowing hard or not.
The fly in the ointment is the lightning, which is obviously a danger to players, personnel, and fans. We'll keep a close eye on this as more information comes to light.
Broncos' Outlook
The Broncos sit at 1-2 and have lost two in a row. Were it not for some unfavorable bounces of the ball, so to speak, this team could easily be 3-0.
Alas, too many self-inflicted wounds put the Broncos in position in each of those losses to be subject to the whims of an unlucky call or bouncing of the ball. If the Broncos clean things up, especially the penalties, early-down woes, and their inability to close out games, they'd be as tough to beat as any team in the NFL.
Player to Watch: Evan Engram
Broncos Country will get to see veteran tight end Evan Engram return to the field on Monday night, once the proceedings are greenlit to move forward. Signed in the offseason to a two-year deal, the two-time Pro Bowl has only four receptions thus far, but he's suffered a pair of injuries to open the campaign.
A back injury caused Engram to miss Week 4, but he was a full participant in practice this week, so keep an eye on the athletic pass-catcher. Sean Payton declared his 'joker' search at tight end over with the acquisition of Engram, but he's yet to really contribute at that level.