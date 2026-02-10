Broncos' List of Top-5 Free-Agent WRs Hits a Potential Snag

The Denver Broncos will have good salary-cap space to work with in free agency as they make the necessary tweaks to push even farther in the playoffs. The Broncos have a few roster needs, and there are some options currently set to hit the open market.

We've been breaking down five players at each of these positions of need. Next up: wide receivers.

Denver needs another weapon, as the issues at wide receiver were evident down the stretch with drops and injuries. Courtland Sutton did what he could, and while Pat Bryant, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. had their moments, the Broncos need another weapon at or near the level of Sutton.

If the Broncos don't swing at a wide receiver upgrade, they'd be taking a major risk, betting that Bryant, Mims, and Franklin will continue to develop at their current pace. It could come back and haunt Denver if nothing is done.

If the Broncos do add someone and those three continue to develop, it would open more doors after the 2026 season. Denver would have more options to trade and more flexibility at wide receiver. Plus, Mims is currently set to hit free agency in 2027.

With that said, let's look at what the free-agent market could offer the Broncos. One option is tantalizing, but there's a potential snag. We'll start there.

George Pickens | Dallas Cowboys

Pickens is a top receiver in the NFL, and he proved it last year, but there are serious questions about his character and attitude. Sean Payton has dealt with some issues with a top wide receiver before, and if the Dallas Cowboys let Pickens go, he may be willing to do it again.

However, during Super Bowl weekend, it was reported that Dallas intends to franchise tag Pickens. But until that happens, he's at the top of the free-agent list of targets.

Alec Pierce | Indianapolis Colts

The Broncos had serious issues connecting on vertical plays last season, and Pierce was the best deep-ball receiver in the NFL. He led the NFL in yards per reception among receivers with at least 45 targets at 21.3, and the next closest was 17.2.

Pierce had four receptions for 68 yards vs. the Broncos in Week 2 last season. One of them went for a gain of 44 yards.

Rashid Shaheed | Seattle Seahawks

Shaheed was available before the trade deadline, and there were rumors that the Broncos were interested, but the Seahawks pulled off the deal. He is a capable receiver who can bring explosive plays to an offense, but he is also a great returner.

If the Broncos want to maximize the new kick-return rules, pairing Mims and Shaheed could make it dangerous for opposing teams to allow returns.

Romeo Doubs | Green Bay Packers

Doubs is a reliable receiver who runs good routes, gets open, and makes himself a target for his quarterback. He isn’t overly explosive or dynamic, especially with the ball in his hands, but his reliability stands out.

Doubs could add some reliable hands to the room, which would be nice, as the Broncos had the second-most drops in the NFL last year.

Jauan Jennings | San Francisco 49ers

Payton loves his receivers to block, and Jennings has been excellent in this arena since entering the NFL. Jennings is also a capable receiver who can raise the floor in the room and be an upgrade over someone like Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

The Takeaway

Denver needs help, and while Pickens is the only one who would be a top receiver, he's also the least likely to hit the market. Each of these receivers would raise the floor or be dangerous in different ways, as in the case of Shaheed.

There are some attitude or character issues with a couple of the options, but Payton has dealt with such obstacles before, and winning can help cover some of them.