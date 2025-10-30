Broncos Kicker Wil Lutz Earns Significant NFL Recognition
Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October, the NFL announced Thursday. It's the second such honor for Lutz with the Broncos, who also received the award in November 2023.
According to the team, Lutz is only the second player to earn Special Teams Player of the Month multiple times with the organization, joining former longtime K Matt Prater.
A Well Deserved Honor
Lutz was perfect in October, drilling six-of-six field goal attempts — including consecutive game-winners against the New York Jets and New York Giants, respectively — and nine-of-nine extra point tries, as the Broncos finished 4-0 for the month, currently leading the AFC West.
"As part of the perfect month, Lutz made both of his attempts of at least 50 yards — including a 57-yarder in London against the Jets. Including his 55-yarder against the Eagles, Lutz was the only AFC kicker — and one of two players in the NFL — to make two kicks of at least 55 yards in October," noted Aric DiLalla of the official team website.
Nearly Automatic
Lutz has largely been Mr. Dependable during his time with the Broncos, making 88.2% of his kicks in 2023 and 91.2% last season. This year, he's connecting at a 90.9% success rate, missing just one of his 11 FG attempts.
His lone miss came in Denver's controversial Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts — his only try on the afternoon. Lutz did hit four-of-four extra points amid the 29-28 defeat.
"I don't think Wil Lutz is a guy, you got to overcoach," special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi said after that game. "Listen, Wil Lutz is a really good kicker that missed a kick. It comes down to that. I think since Wil's been in the league, if you add up all the kicks that he's taken, PATs, field goals, I believe he's sixth in a 10-year run in the league. It's no different than [Nuggets point guard] Jamal Murray. He's a 93% free-throw shooter in the fourth quarter. Once in a while, he is going to miss one. That's why they're not gimmes. You still have to go out there, you still have to execute. I have the utmost confidence in Wil. So does the locker room, the coaching staff, everybody."