Bonitto's Comments Show Broncos Ready for Week 1 vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos will officially kick off their 2026 campaign with the ultimate measuring stick: a road date against the arch-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

And to say the hype is real would be an understatement. According to outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, the Broncos organization is already buzzing with anticipation for the Week 1 tilt as they chase a deeper postseason run in 2026.

"It's going to be a great matchup, man," Bonitto told reporters Wednesday at a local charity event. "Obviously, it's a divisional matchup and we get that in Week 1, so [there's] going to be a lot of excitement around the game, for sure. We're going to be excited to play."

Bonitto has become the heartbeat of a defense that helped power last year’s unseating of the Chiefs, during which the team swept Kansas City, won the AFC West, and earned the conference's No. 1 seed for the first time since 2015. For his part, the fifth-year edge rusher recorded a career-high 14 sacks and earned his second straight Pro Bowl selection.

With the full 2026 NFL schedule set for release Thursday evening, the Broncos are brimming with confidence as defending division champions. The club has emphasized competition throughout the spring, and the energy at the facility reflects a group eager to defend its crown.

"Everybody's excited to be back in the building," Bonitto said. "We've all been going at it, competing really hard and stuff like that. So, just waiting for a few more weeks until we get back on the field."

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) carries the ball in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A Good Harbinger?

Bonitto’s apparent excitement about opening 2026 against the Chiefs is more than pre-season optimism. It’s a strong indicator of a confident, battle-tested Broncos franchise that's proven it can — and should — hang among the league's elite.

The full schedule, incrementally leaked to this point, only amplifies the positive signal. The Broncos landed multiple primetime contests this season, including a Black Friday road battle against the Steelers in Week 12 and a Christmas Day home showdown versus the Bills in Week 16. These high-visibility spots reward a team that earned national attention by dethroning Kansas City.

Bonitto’s mindset, combined with this marquee slate, points to sustained contention. A strong Week 1 performance could ignite momentum for what promises to be a spotlight-filled fall.

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