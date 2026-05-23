One Big Question Each Broncos 2024 Draft Pick Must Answer

The Denver Broncos made seven selections in the 2024 NFL draft, and two of them are already off the roster. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele was traded during 2025 training camp , while running back Audric Estime was cut last summer .

Each of Denver's five remaining picks from the 2024 class has one big question to answer entering Year 3. Let's break them down.

Bo Nix | QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) directs the offense vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. | Scott Winters / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Can he take the next step as a franchise quarterback?

There is no doubt that Nix is a franchise quarterback, but there are still areas of his game that could use improvement . Perfection isn’t the goal; even the best quarterbacks to ever play the game had their flaws.

But progress is a fair expectation, and through two years, Nix has shown it. But there's still some things he needs to improve on.

As Nix enters Year 3, he has to figure out how to progress as a franchise quarterback despite missing some of the offseason programs as he works back from the ankle injury he sustained in the playoffs. There is still room for improvement, as productive as he's been, but it's on him to take that next step.

Jonah Elliss | LB

January 17, 2026: Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) looks to make a play vs. the Buffalo Bills. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

How will he handle transitioning to linebacker?

The Broncos decided to split Elliss's reps to get him on the field more, which means seeing reps at inside linebacker . His exact role for the 2026 season is still unclear, with some suggesting he will be a full-time linebacker and others projecting an inside/outside split.

Some forecast a split with an eye on progressing to full-time linebacker before his rookie contract is up by 2028.

Whatever the Broncos' long-term outlook is for Elliss, he needs to show he can do some off-ball linebacker work in the short term. The Broncos are challenging him to develop in more ways, and he is a tough football player with a family history of making this change, so there's every reason to expect he'll make a successful transition.

Troy Franklin | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) catches a ball before a Christmas Day game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. | Scott Winters / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

What will Franklin's role be with Jaylen Waddle effectively replacing him?

Franklin had a massive impact as a second-year player, both positively with big plays and negatively with some bad decisions with the ball and drops. Meanwhile, the Broncos had been looking into acquiring Waddle before the 2025 trade deadline, but weren’t able to get it done.

Denver pulled off the trade in March. Waddle effectively replaces Franklin. The former Miami Dolphin brings everything Franklin does and more.

So, unless the Broncos decide to trade Franklin, he will have to find a way to fit into the room and carve out a role for himself that works with Waddle on the team, not just a rotational piece. Franklin has to improve his hands to cut down on drops, and then find what works for him to help stand out as an individual on a team that made a big trade to upgrade over him.

Kris Abrams-Draine | CB

Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (31) runs the ball after an interception in the end zone in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Can he develop into a starting-caliber corner?

With two players entering contract years in the cornerback room, the Broncos are eyeing who among their depth could develop into starters. After spending two years developing him, Abrams-Draine factors into the possibility of starting in 2027 with Riley Moss or Ja’Quan McMillian, or even both, potentially walking in free agency.

Abrams-Draine has done well in his spot starts, but questions remain about his size as a run defender and his overall physicality. A starting corner with a vulnerability as a run defender has to be excellent in coverage.

So can Abrams-Draine take that next step, or can he grow as a run defender? The Broncos need answers this season on his outlook as a potential starter.

Nick Gargiulo | OL

Denver Broncos guard Nick Gargiulo (66) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

How has he recovered from the ACL injury suffered last summer?

During the preseason last year, it seemed that Gargiulo was poised to be the replacement for Ben Powers at left guard. Unfortunately, Gargiulo got hurt, ending his season and potentially triggering a domino effect that led to keeping Powers for 2026 and drafting Kage Casey in the fourth round.

When Gargiulo saw the field, granted it was preseason action, he looked like a potential starter if he can keep developing. This year, the question of how well he can recover from the injury is a factor in even making the roster and putting himself in a position to compete for a starting job in 2027.

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