Peyton Manning Explains Why Bo Nix & the Broncos Will 'Be Even Better' in 2026

When Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning speaks, people tend to listen. He didn't earn 'The Sheriff' moniker by accident, and he knows how to command a room as well as he could a huddle.

So when the Hall-of-Famer expressed his broad vision for the future of the Broncos program heading into the NFL draft, everyone tends to sit up and take notice. Suffice it to say, Manning is extremely confident in Sean Payton and the direction of the Broncos.

“Sean knows what they need to do. I think they’ve also got to have a bunch of unselfish guys who all can look at themselves in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do to get better this offseason and help the team?’" Manning said via The Denver Post on Wednesday during the Night of Champions event in Denver, celebrating Super Bowl 50.

“I think it’s pretty unique from that standpoint. It’s not by accident. Sean and (general manager George Paton) have drafted and signed guys that are unselfish, that are team-oriented. And that’s the way you’ve got to have it in order to win.”

Bo Nix Likely 'Hungrier Than Ever'

Manning echoed what both Payton and Paton have said about looking for the distinct traits that new additions need to complement Denver's championship-caliber roster. Pushing this group to go one step further will require equal reliance on character and talent.

Even so, history tells us that championship opportunities can vanish as a result of the very kind of bad luck that rendered quarterback Bo Nix's ankle unplayable in the AFC championship game, and subsequently sent the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl instead.

“I’ve always said, which would you rather do? Have your heart ripped out by the Patriots in the AFC championship or win your last game of the regular season and finish 7-10 and be so far removed, but it doesn’t hurt quite as much?” Manning said.

“I’d rather have my heart ripped out because that means you’re knocking on the door. I’m sure Bo would tell you that, and Courtland (Sutton) and all the guys that were disappointed that they got so close. It makes you hungrier for the next year, it means you’re doing something right. I know Sean and that bunch will rebound and pick up where they left off, and I think, be even better.”

Manning believes that the heartbreaking disappointment Nix went through with his ankle injury, so close to leading the Broncos to a Super Bowl berth, will only fuel him in 2026.

“I can’t speak for him but I know he was disappointed. He’s a competitive guy and he’s a team guy," Manning said of Nix. "He wants to be out there. His teammates are out there for him and he wants to answer the bell for them. I’m sure that was the hardest part. That’ll push him even harder and make him even hungrier this year.”

Draft Day

Right now, the Broncos are trying to gauge the right moment to hit the gas pedal while also keeping this fast-moving race car on the track. The recent trade to acquire explosive wide receiver Jaylen Waddle could give the Broncos the nitro shot they needed to revitalize their middle-of-the-pack offense.

And with the draft finally here, the Broncos aren't done trying to boost the offense. Manning is just as eager to see what the Broncos do as the fans are.

“Certainly curious about who the Broncos are going to draft,” Manning said. “I know we don’t have a (first-rounder) because of Jaylen Waddle. What a great pick-up that was.”

Smoke or Fire?

Great though the Waddle addition was, Broncos Country might be inclined to hope that Aqib Talib's latest prediction also comes true. After successfully predicting the Waddle trade, Talib recently tossed out another prediction: the Broncos are working on another big move that could happen during the draft.

Whether you like it or not, the Broncos decided to remove themselves from the free-agent spending frenzy last month, so relative to Talib's prediction, would they really gamble like that in the draft?

We can't rule out the possibility of the Broncos trading up, especially in the second round, but it's possible that Paton's recent comment on the subject was a smoke-screen. He played down the possibility of trading up into Round 1, but wouldn't rule out doing so in Round 2.

Even if a big trade comes to pass, giving up assets to move up will only be done if the Broncos have identified the type of championship DNA in a prospect that Manning had as a player back in the day.

It's great to see The Sheriff doing his thing in Denver, representing the Broncos as a Ring-of-Fame and Hall-of-Fame alum, and joining his former teammates and coaches to celebrate their Super Bowl 50 triumph 11 years later.

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