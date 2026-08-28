Predicting Broncos' 2026 All-Pros: Two New Names Join the Club

The Denver Broncos' 2026 roster is replete with talented players across the board.

Whether it’s pass-catchers, trench players, or lockdown defensive backs, the Broncos have one of the best rosters in the NFL. With an abundance of talent on both sides of the ball, it’s not unreasonable that Denver could boast as many or more All-Pro players as it did last season, when six Broncos earned such honors from the Associated Press.

With that in mind, I'm breaking down which Broncos could play their way into All-Pro honors, splitting them into tiers based on the likelihood, starting with the obvious.

The Obvious

Patrick Surtain II | CB

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in action against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Picking Surtain to earn an All-Pro nod is as easy as finding the color orange in Denver. His resume includes winning a National Championship with Alabama in 2020, first-team All-Pro nods in 2022 and 2024, and the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024.

Surtain is also a four-time Pro Bowler. There is no other corner in the NFL who locks down the best receivers in the league as he does. Without question, he's the best cornerback in the NFL

Zach Allen | DL

Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen is a wrecking ball on the defensive line, smashing through blockers to stuff a running back or sack the quarterback. In 2026, he had 10 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, and 73 total pressures, leading the league in the latter two stats.

All those stats came while playing on the same defensive line as Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, who are outstanding players themselves. Allen is one of the NFL's premier interior defensive linemen, and with similar or better stats this coming season, he’ll be a shoo-in for All-Pro honors for the third straight year.

Garett Bolles | OT

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) blocks New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bolles was one of, if not the, best offensive tackles in the NFL in 2025. He didn’t surrender a single sack last season and only allowed 19 pressures and six quarterback hits going up against some of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

Bolles is the enforcer and blindside protector on the best offensive line in the league and should again be in the running for the Protector of the Year award and his third All-Pro honors.

Quinn Meinerz | OG

Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Having been selected to the past two All-Pro teams, Meinerz is undeniably the best guard in the NFL. He only gave up two sacks, five quarterback hits, and 25 total pressures and was Pro Football Focus’ top-graded guard (90.9).

Meinerz is big, he’s bad, and he’ll bully his way to his third consecutive All-Pro selection.

Marvin Mims Jr. | PR/KR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs after the catch against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Mims has had his ups and downs as a wide receiver, he’s undeniable as a punt and kick returner. He had 1,110 combined kick and punt return yards along with a punt return touchdown in 2025, with a punt return average of 15.8 yards and a kick return average of 26.3.

Last season, New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones and Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis were the All-Pro punt and kick returners, respectively, but Mims pulls double duty while they both only do one or the other.

Mims didn't earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors last season for the first time in his career, and I’d be shocked if he doesn’t reclaim those accolades in 2026.

The Bold

Nik Bonitto | OLB

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) in action against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With how dominant Bonitto has been off the edge over the past two seasons, he could secure All-Pro honors for the second time in his career. He has 27.5 sacks and 94 combined tackles over the past two seasons, leading to two Pro Bowl nods and a second-team All-Pro selection.

Bonitto will have his work cut out for him with edge rushers like Myles Garrett, Will Anderson, T.J. Watt, and Nick Bosa all gunning to be the NFL's top sack artists. However, Bonitto has the tools and track record to produce an even better campaign than he did last season, when he set a career high with 14 sacks.

Jaylen Waddle | WR

Jaylen Waddle makes a 35-yard gain against the Packers. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Broncos' biggest swing this offseason was acquiring the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver. The Broncos’ offense has used various screens and quick passes as an extension of the run game, with mixed results.

While Troy Franklin and Mims are talented, they had trouble turning those plays into explosive gains. Waddle will step in, take those opportunities , and completely change how dynamic the offense is as a whole, not only in the quick game, but as a viable option over the intermediate middle part of the field.

Opportunities will be plenty in Denver and give Waddle a shot to earn his first spot on an All-Pro squad.

Talanoa Hufanga | S

Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) in action against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hufanga was the enforcer of the Broncos’ secondary and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2025, his first year in Denver. The hard-hitting safety always makes his presence felt, and if he had better hands, he’d have been first-team All-Pro and maybe even a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but he dropped six to eight interceptions.

Hufanga is still playing at a very high level and shouldn’t be overlooked in conversations about All-Pro safeties.

The Bolder

Bo Nix | QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Year 3, there’s more pressure than ever before on Nix. He has shown great clutch ability and has made several big-time throws, but to become an All-Pro, he must take the next step in his development.

Nix didn’t find his groove till midway through the season in each of his first two years. He has largely avoided the middle of the field and needs to improve going through all his progressions.

These are all fixable, and we know that Nix is a fierce competitor who strives to constantly improve as the new face of the franchise. With offensive coordinator Davis Webb taking over the primary play-calling and the addition of Waddle to pair with Courtland Sutton, there’s no telling just how big of a developmental jump Nix could take.

Nix would have to be one of, if not the, NFL's best quarterbacks in 2026 to earn an All-Pro nod, and while those chances are low, they aren’t zero. If the Broncos' new offensive vision can be realized by Nix, all bets are off on the heights he could reach in Year 3.

The Takeaway

Whether the odds are great or small, these nine Broncos have a chance to secure their spots on the 2026 All-Pro team. Most of them have done so previously, with Nix and Waddle being the only exceptions.

Again, the Broncos have one of the best rosters in the NFL, so don’t be shocked if they boast more All-Pro selections in 2026 than they did a year ago.

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