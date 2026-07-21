Predicting Broncos' 2026 Draft Class Roles and Stats

With a little over a month before the start of the NFL season, stat predictions are a fun exercise to do, especially with rookies and trying to project their role within the team.

For a team like the Denver Broncos, it is an especially exciting exercise due to the status of the roster, and their offseason decisions centered around bringing back all but one of their starters from last year for 2026.

Now, these stat projections for the Broncos' draft class aren’t factoring in injuries, as those are impossible to predict. These numbers are based on the last three years of production from players who held their spot/role, without factoring in injuries.

For example, if the projected role is the fifth receiver, the stats are based on who filled that role over the past three years.

So, say one player is the fifth receiver for 15 games but misses two due to injury; that player and the player who stepped in as the fifth receiver for those two games have their stats used to calculate this year's stat projections.

With that explanation out of the way, let’s get to the stat projections.

Tyler Onyedim | Interior Defensive Linemen

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (DL23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 2.5 Sacks, 7 Tackles for a Loss on 40% of Defensive Snaps Played

While Onyedim can potentially end up as the starter for the Broncos, it still wouldn’t come with a lot of snaps. He is going to be a part of the rotation as they will inevitably have to turn to multiple players to replace what John Franklin-Meyers brought to the defense.

These stats may not be the most impressive, but Onyedim makes his presence felt beyond the stat sheet with his run defense.

Jonah Coleman | Running Back

Jun 16, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) during mini camp at Broncos Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 60 rushing attempts for 250 yards, 5 TDs with 35 catches for 200 yards and 2 TDs

Coleman’s stat projections are the reason for the injury disclosure because of J.K. Dobbins history, and he will likely exceed these marks with additional playing time.

However, these projections are based on the third back's stats over the past few years, with a little extra added on because of the capabilities Coleman brings, being better than the previous third backs.

And yes, he is projected to be the third back behind Dobbins and RJ Harvey, as long as they stay healthy.

Kage Casey | Offensive Line

Aug 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boise State Broncos offensive lineman Kage Casey (77) looks on against the South Florida Bulls in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: No games played on offense.

The hope is for the Broncos to stay healthy on their offensive line and to have none of their backups see the field, but that seems like a long shot.

However, as previously stated, injuries aren’t being factored in, so, with that in mind, the Broncos' offensive line stays healthy, and Casey doesn’t see the field.

Justin Joly | Tight End

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 15-20 Catches for 125-150 yards and three touchdowns

Joly is projected to find himself as the fourth tight end, and he should see some opportunities during the season, even without factoring injuries into it.

There should be a limited-usage role available for Joly to help bring some receiving ability to the tight end position and get him on the field some as they look to develop him to replace Evan Engram after this season.

Miles Scott | Safety

Illinois defensive back Miles Scott (10) celebrates after defeating Tennessee the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: None. Sits on the practice squad for the season.

The Broncos’ day three selection at safety has a tough road to making the Broncos' roster and seems poised to land on the practice squad.

Denver seems to view him as a developmental piece and allow him the year to grow and continue learning the position before having a better shot at the roster next year.

Dallen Bentley | Tight End

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) scores a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: None. Sits on the practice squad for the season.

Bentley is in the same mold as Scott, as he is still learning the tight end position, so they follow the path they took with Caleb Lohner a year ago.

The Broncos see the potential, but need to provide him the time to grow and develop, which is what the practice squad is partially there for.

Red Murdock | Linebacker

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock (LB17) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: Less than 10 tackles with two fumbles forced while playing in fewer than five games and under 5% of the defensive snaps.

Even without injuries, the Broncos have turned to some of their depth and practice squad linebackers later in the season to see what they could do, primarily on special teams.

With Murdock's ability to force fumbles, the Broncos could very well decide to give him some run and see if that translates to the NFL level.

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