Why RJ Harvey Could Be Broncos' 'Biggest Bust' in 2026

An underserved storyline this offseason regarding the Denver Broncos running back corps' is who's now the man in the middle — not the starter, and potentially no longer the top backup anymore, either.

That would be second-year RB RJ Harvey, whom Bleacher Report recently classified as Denver's "biggest bust" for the 2026 season, citing his wedging between returning veteran JK Dobbins and prized rookie Jonah Coleman.

"As a rookie, RJ Harvey racked up 896 scrimmage yards and totaled 12 touchdowns. The Denver Broncos don't seem eager to feature him in an expanded role, though. They re-signed J.K. Dobbins and selected Jonah Coleman in the fourth round of this year's draft," BR analyst Moe Moton wrote on July 10.

"Expect Dobbins to maintain an early-down role. Harvey may share pass-catching opportunities with Coleman. According to The Denver Post's Luca Evans, Coleman was heavily involved in the passing game during the spring. The Broncos beat reporter believes the rookie will "probably" see the field right away, which doesn't bode well for Harvey's second-year outlook. As a collegian, Coleman caught 87 passes for 838 yards and three touchdowns. He's equipped to eat into Harvey's role on obvious passing downs."

There's definitely a case to be made here, as Harvey appeared unequipped to handle the RB1 load when Dobbins went down with a season-ending injury in 2025. Although a very capable pass-catcher, he profiles more in a Darren Sproles-type role than a three-down workhorse.

Harvey undoubtedly will have a role in the Broncos' offense, particularly another large one should Dobbins again miss time. But his role, also undoubtedly, will be vastly different with Coleman in tow.

And that is, largely, limited to his area of expertise.

“He’s doing well. We saw the early… He had a real good catch," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Harvey's participation in June's mandatory minicamp. "We saw the early passing game traits. He just goes to work. He’s really smart. He’s instinctual. I think we’re pleased with how he’s progressing.”

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball in the third quarter of a Christmas Day NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. | Scott Winters / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Case Against the "Bust" Argument

Harvey is what he is, and there's nothing wrong with that if you lean into his skill sets. Which is exactly what the Broncos likely will do, considering Payton's penchant for deploying multiple running backs on a weekly basis — a true committee approach to the position.

Dobbins will handle the early-down work while Coleman occasionally gives him a breather. The latter himself even acknowledges that there needs to be another player to assume the other responsibilities.

Enter Harvey.

“Well obviously just playing my role and doing what I do. The leadership that I bring to the locker room, the culture, how I can ultimately add to that culture that they have… Just being able to come in and be with guys like [RB] RJ Harvey, [RB] J.K. Dobbins and stuff like that. You ultimately have a three-headed monster in the run game. I believe that’s where it starts, in the trenches," Coleman said after being drafted.

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