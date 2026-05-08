Broncos Assign Jersey Numbers to Rookie Draft Class

The Denver Broncos rookie minicamp kicked off on Friday . The Broncos heralded the day by extending GM George Paton's contract , signing 13 college free agents, and waiving two young veterans .

It's been a big news day in Denver, but one reason fans look forward to rookie camp each year is that it's when jersey numbers are assigned to the draft class.

The Broncos drafted seven players last month, and the team announced on Friday which jersey numbers each rookie will wear. Keep in mind, these numbers are always subject to change, and they often do after the final wave of roster cuts in late August.

That means, maybe wait a few months before running out to buy one of these jerseys.

Number Breakdown

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) celebrates vs. the Miami Hurricanes. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Onyedim was drafted to help fill the hole vacated by John Franklin-Myers's departure. He'll look the part in JFM's former No. 98 jersey. Hopefully, the rookie can add his own cache to it. Onyedim rocked No. 11 at Texas A&M and Iowa State.

Coleman rocked the No. 1 at Washington and No. 3 at Arizona, but tight end Evan Engram has the No. 1 jersey, while kicker Wil Lutz has the No. 3 in Denver. Coleman will instead take No. 20, which will look good on him. Former Broncos running backs, like Mike Bell, Travis Henry, Garrison Hearst, and Justin Forsett, have rocked the No. 20 over the years.

When it comes to offensive linemen, No. 78 is a very solid number, though Broncos fans will always associate it with former All-Pro tackle Ryan Clady. No. 78 should look good on Casey, who rocked No. 77 at Boise State.

Broncos legends, like all-time receiving leader Rod Smith, Mark Jackson, and tight end Julius Thomas, wore the No. 80 jersey, but Joly will get that honor moving forward. That's a number with some real legacy juice, so Joly will have his work cut out for him to contribute to its lore. Joly wore the No. 7 and 15 at N.C. State.

The No. 39 is a pretty standard defensive back number. It's a great starting point for Scott, who was the first of three Broncos seventh-round draft picks last month. Scott wore No. 11 at Illinois.

Bentley takes the No. 89 jersey, which has some modest historical cache among tight ends. Big Dwayne Carswell rocked it back in the day, as did Daniel Graham. Dave Logan, the "Voice of the Broncos," wore No. 89 during his 1984 stint in Denver. Bentley wore the No. 88 at Utah.

The No. 50 will suit Murdock nicely. It's a solid NFL linebacker number. He rocked No. 2 at Buffalo. In Denver, a few names to wear No. 50 include former linebackers like Jonas Griffith and Zaire Anderson.

Rookie minicamp runs from Friday through Sunday, May 10. We'll get to hear from these rookie draft picks on Saturday, so keep it locked with Denver Broncos On SI, as we'll be here to report all of the newsworthy comments.

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