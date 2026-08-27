Broncos HC Sean Payton Gives Lowdown on New OT Foster Sarell

The Denver Broncos made a bevy of roster moves ahead of their preseason finale, one of which was the addition of offensive tackle Foster Sarell.

A 2021 undrafted free agent, Sarell has 41 games of NFL experience with the Los Angeles Chargers, whom he played for until 2024, and later returned last season following a brief stint with the Washington Commanders.

For as much as it counts in a game that doesn't, Broncos head coach Sean Payton is excited to watch the 6-foot-6, 322-pound lineman in Friday's exhibition closer against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I think another one that can help with reps and experience, enough to where he’s just not showing up," Payton said following Wednesday's practice. "We played a game in COVID on Monday Night Football and I remember… I like to get to the stadium four hours, five hours before, and I went into the equipment room to get something, and I met an offensive lineman that was getting fitted for equipment for the first time. He was going to be up for that game. So his first day with the Saints was Monday night for the Monday Night Football game, that kind of scares me.”

Sarell was among two players signed by Denver on Wednesday, along with defensive tackle Israel Antwine. The team released safety Taylor Rapp and waived wide receiver Kyre Duplessis in corresponding transactions.

Earlier in the week, the Broncos also signed outside linebacker Ron Stone Jr. and waived WR Hakeem Butler ahead of the upcoming final roster cutdown deadline.

Aug 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Foster Sarell (73) during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Implications of His Acquisition

Added so late into the summer process, Sarell has little chance of cracking the Broncos' 53-man roster over Matt Peart and Frank Crum, both of whom are competing for spots behind locked-in starters Mike McGlinchey and Garett Bolles.

However, Sarell certainly could vie for a spot on the club's practice squad, and his experience makes him an easy choice versus the likes of Tyler Miller and Reid Holksey. There's a reason the former put pen to paper, even if it's just for what Payton said.

Sarell figures to play a ton against the Vikings with Denver's starters inactive, and the collective offensive line's performance will be something to monitor following an uneven showing last week against Green Bay.

“In part of it, two things, you’re wanting to see flexibility and then the other is when you’re light a little, you don’t have that... You’d like to have that perfect 15, five, five, but that doesn’t exist," Payton said Wednesday. "So [Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach] Zach [Strief], [Offensive Line Coach] Chris [Morgan], those guys are having them... All right, when we go to phase two, then we have to... So it’s a little bit more of a puzzle if you’re nicked up a little bit.”

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