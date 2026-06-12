Sean Payton Highlights 'Important' Progress From Evan Engram

Evan Engram failed to meet expectations in his first year with the Denver Broncos, though he did finish third on the team in receiving. Entering 2026, the Broncos are looking for more out of the 10th-year veteran.

After the Broncos' final practice of voluntary OTAs, head coach Sean Payton provided a progress report on his "Joker" tight end.

“He’s doing well. He’s moving well. He’s extending plays," Payton said of Engram on Thursday. "Again, it’s a little easier for those guys that are further away from the ball in these types of OTAs than the linemen. Yet it’s important timing, and it’s important for him in his second year. He’s doing a good job with it.”

Entering his age-32 season, it's good to hear Payton complimenting Engram's movement. That's one of the first faculties to fall prey to Father Time.

2026 Outlook

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) reacts against the New York Jets. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A bigger Year 2 could await Engram. Not only does he have a season's worth of experience in Payton's offense, but new offensive coordinator Davis Webb is taking over the primary play-calling duties, which could lead to a bigger role for Engram.

It's a little too soon to say with certainty, but in Year 1 with the Broncos, we didn't see much downfield usage of Engram, nor down the seam. He was mostly used on screens, dump-offs, and leak routes where he'd maybe chip before running shallow drag routes.

It resulted in very few explosive plays. Engram finished with 50 receptions for 461 yards and one touchdown.

Entering a contract year, Engram's future beyond 2026 is up in the air. The Broncos are thinking of the future and what life without Engram will look like. Denver drafted two tight ends in April — Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley — adding some young competition to the room.

Joly projects as a prototypical 'F' tight end, a big slot-type receiver who can be moved around the formation as mismatch weapon. However, as a fifth-round pick, he's starting near the bottom of the depth chart, but that could change quickly when training camp rolls around.

Engram's 2026 outlook is also tied to Bo Nix's development as he enters his third year. With the arrival of Jaylen Waddle via trade, Coach Webb is seeing strong parallels to Josh Allen's Year-3 rise .

If Nix takes a quantum leap forward in Year 3 as Allen did, everyone is going to eat better. Waddle's presence is a net positive for Nix and the offense, and it should loosen up the middle of the field, which is good for Engram.

Time will tell exactly how Engram's second year in Denver pans out, but the Broncos are still very much committed to keeping him in the picture, it would seem.

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