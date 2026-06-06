Sean Payton's Jonah Elliss Clarification Has Ripple Effects for Broncos

If you thought Jonah Elliss was moving to inside linebacker full-time , guess again. The Denver Broncos' third-year linebacker played exclusively with the edge guys during Thursday's OTA practice, which was open to the media.

After practice, Broncos head coach Sean Payton kind of walked back the notion that Elliss is moving anywhere permanently, outside of specific packages.

"I think there are two things. One, he's got position flexibility—inside and outside," Payton said of Elliss. "And there'll be packages, especially in passing situations, where Vance and the defensive staff will decide how they want to use him. But he's out here competing and doing well."

In fairness, Payton said earlier this offseason that the plan was for Elliss to " take some snaps " at inside linebacker. The Broncos never telegraphed that Elliss was making a permanent position change, though that was the implication.

Strong at OLB

This news should come as a relief to those Broncos fans who were worried that a position change would interrupt the considerable momentum Elliss has built up as an outside linebacker. As you can see, though, the Broncos recognize his special ability as a pass rusher, and they're going to continue using him that way, though he'll play inside once in a while in certain packages.

The Broncos' depth at outside linebacker is strong, though there are now some question marks there in the wake of Jonathon Cooper's arrest . If the NFL chooses to take disciplinary action on Cooper, a suspension could shake up the depth chart. Let's hope it doesn't come to that.

Between Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, and Que Robinson, the Broncos are deep on the edge. Throw in Drew Sanders, who made the opposite switch, going from inside linebacker to outside this summer, and it's a position of strength.

Ripple Effect at ILB

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock practices during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

My initial projections had Elliss making the 53-man roster as an inside linebacker. However, if the Broncos still view him as part of the edge room math-wise, that leaves two spots open for competition at inside linebacker, behind starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

That's good news for rookie seventh-rounder Red Murdock and the trio of incumbents from last year: Karene Reid, Levelle Bailey, and Jordan Turner. Not to mention the fiery undrafted rookie, Taurean York.

Elliss was a third-round pick in 2024. He posted five sacks as a rookie, rotating in as depth behind Bonitto and Cooper. Last season, he had some unfortunate injury issues, which minimized his statistical output, but when he was the field, he made an impact.

The 6-foot-2, 246 pound linebacker played his college ball at Utah and has two brothers playing inside linebacker in the NFL currently. The Elliss bloodline is strong. Jonah's father, Luther Elliss, had a long Pro Bowl career as a defensive lineman, with a stop in Denver in 2004.

Luther also served as the Broncos' team chaplain for years. He's now the defensive tackles coach at Utah.

The Takeaway

At 23 years old, Jonah's career is just getting started. He's built up a nice head of steam, so here's to hoping he has a great summer and stays healthy, because as long as he's on the field, he's a difference-maker.

And whatever creative ideas the Broncos have in store for him, it can only mean more opportunities to play. That's a good thing.

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