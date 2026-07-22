Vance Joseph Explains Broncos Defense's Biggest Challenge in 2026

The Denver Broncos' defense is heading into the 2026 season looking like they could have all of the tools to have a similarly strong campaign from the one they're fresh off of.

After all, their starting unit on that side of the ball is practically the same group they ended last season with, outside of the departure of John Franklin-Myers, who took his talents to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Other than losing that piece of their defensive line, the similarities to last year's defense are vast.

But the Broncos and their coaching staff are still looking for their defense to be even better than how they turned out in 2025. Which, which, for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, might be one of the biggest hurdles this unit will face heading into next season.

Vance Joseph Explained the Challenges Broncos Defense Will Face

Joseph detailed some of the challenges that the Broncos' defense will be dealt with in preparing for the season ahead back during Denver's offseason program, which primarily centered around not getting complacent from how they've done through the past couple of years.

Instead of settling with the work and production they've seen themselves be capable of this past season, Joseph has prioritized for the Broncos to keep working through "the process" that got them to those heights in the first place.

"I told the guys the very first day that we're not chasing what we've done the last two years, but we're chasing the process that got us there," Joseph said, via Andrew Mason on X. "And that's tough for players and coaches alike."

"The process is tough and it takes a long time to be really good at something. And once the season's over, what you did last year doesn't matter, and that feels like a waste. But, starting over is the key, finding ways to get better... We have to find ways to get better; taking the ball away and those things. Helping our team win that way is the goal."

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph says that part of the challenge for his defense after two stellar seasons is "human nature." As he explains, "I told the guys the very first day that we're not chasing what we've done the last two years, but we're chasing the process… pic.twitter.com/3riLCRcaGe — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 22, 2026

It can be easier said than done to coach up an elite group like the Broncos' defense to be a step above what they just did the year prior.

After all, they boasted one of the better secondaries in the NFL, and had a pass-rush that generated a league-high 68 sacks throughout the regular season. How can you do much better than that?

But that process of continuing to raise the standard can oftentimes be what takes a great team to being an elite one. Pairing that together with maintaining continuity in terms of personnel around that defensive side tends to have everyone on the same page to make that goal possible in the first place.

And with someone like Joseph leading the charge once again for his fourth season in his current role, knowing that he was capable of getting the most out of this defense just one year ago, there's a world where he can drag out even more of the Broncos' untapped potential to raise up as not one of, but the best defense that the NFL has to offer.

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If the Broncos can find a way for their defense to take another step forward from where they stood last season, it'll be a pretty scary sight for opposing offenses to face each week.

When pairing that with a new spark on the offensive side with Jaylen Waddle becoming another asset in Sean Payton and Davis Webb's arsenal, it just might be what Denver needs to get over the hump and make their Super Bowl aspirations come to fruition.

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