Why Sean Payton 'Kind Of Likes' Broncos' 2026 Tight End Unit

It wasn't the strongest endorsement he's ever made — but it's an endorsement nonetheless.

Following Wednesday's practice as the team begins full-scale preparations for Week 1, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton addressed the state of the tight end corps, insisting he's content with the four-deep unit.

“I kind of like where we’re at," Payton told reporters. "I thought retaining [TE] Lucas [Krull] was important on the practice squad. I like where that room’s at and as it pertains to any of these positions, you’re always still paying attention. The pro scouts [are] in charge with now writing these reports on these players that have just come into the league and then getting updated information on how they’re doing. So that takes place with all the clubs.”

The Broncos recently pared down their roster to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit. On it, they opted to carry veteran starter Evan Engram, longtime Payton favorite Adam Trautman, the versatile Nate Adkins, and seventh-round rookie Dallen Bentley.

Bentley earned the final spot over fellow rookie Justin Joly, who was claimed by the Miami Dolphins following his surprising release. The club also re-signed Lucas Krull to the practice squad.

"They are two different types of players," Payton said on Aug. 31, comparing Joly and Bentley. "If I was trying to explain, they’re entirely different type players, but we felt that Bentley earned that.”

Barring a change in plans, the Broncos intend to move into the regular season with the aforementioned. The only change would be the potential addition of ex-Saints tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill, whom Payton coached in New Orleans — and whom he's noncommittal on coaching in the Mile High City.

“No updates, nothing," Payton said of Hill on Wednesday. "I would let you know if we had anything. I talked to him at the [Pro Football] Hall of Fame, but it was really just with a group of people. Nothing new there.”

Aug 1, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) and tight end Dallen Bentley (89) during training camp at Broncos Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Vote of Confidence in Bentley

As the 256th overall pick in this year's draft, it was a genuine crapshoot whether Bentley would survive the cutdown process. After all, the Broncos did waive three draft selections: Joly, linebacker Red Murdock, and safety Miles Scott.

However, the former Utah standout impressed the coaching staff during training camp and the preseason — particularly with his blocking chops. He also impressed his fellow tight ends, including Engram, the top dog on the depth chart.

“It was well deserved," Engram said Wednesday of Bentley making the 53. "I thought that Dallen had an amazing camp. I think I said it in a press conference earlier, as a rookie tight end, this offense is a lot to learn, and is a lot to pick up and is a lot to play fast with. I thought he did a great job, and I told him that it was well deserved. The real work starts now. I just want to be any type of help I can be for him. I’ve experienced a lot, and I enjoy passing down those experiences and give him the lessons before him may have to go through them.”

The bottom dog on the depth chart, Bentley could be a healthy scratch some weeks, depending on Denver's offensive game plan. But it's clear he belongs in the fold, learning from and (ideally) eventually replacing Trautman as a dependable two-way contributor.

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