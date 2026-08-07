Sean Payton Defines Value of Broncos WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Suffice to say Lil'Jordan Humphrey reaped the benefits of the Denver Broncos being without its top two receivers, Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton, during Wednesday's training camp practice.

Temporary lifted atop the depth chart, Humphrey snagged a multitude of passes from the quarterbacks (specifically, starter Bo Nix) at practice -- to the extent that beat reporters began keeping track.

It's less certain whether Broncos coach Sean Payton was also counting. Not that he'd be surprised. This is why Humphrey, 29, was re-signed this offseason, now his fourth year with the organization.

"It’s unusual for someone his age," Payton said Wednesday. "We do all the metrics and they wear the chips, but his weight’s down. His movement on the field, acceleration, top-end speed is higher last season and now than it was when he was here earlier. They’re able to measure that with the Catapult. So he’s extremely smart, that’s probably one of his superpowers. He can play all three positions, and he’s a big target."

A longtime Payton favorite, dating back to their time together with the Saints, Humphrey has totaled 53 receptions for 556 receiving yards and five touchdowns across 41 appearances in Denver, repeatedly bouncing between the active roster and practice squad.

In 2025, following a brief detour with the New York Giants, Humphrey made nine catches for 101 yards and one TD. More notably, he also had a 29-yard score amid the Broncos' playoff upset of the Buffalo Bills.

He's not the biggest. He's not the fastest. He's not the strongest. He's not the best route-runner. He's not the most sure-handed.

However, to hear Payton tell it, every team needs a Humphrey -- someone who knows their role, no matter what it is. Someone who will do as much (or little) as they're told. Someone who doesn't have to start, or even crack the top-four of the WR rotation, to make a verifiable impact.

“Absolutely. I can’t think of what year he is, but yes," Payton said.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means

It isn't exactly breaking news that Payton was complimentary of Humphrey. The former has always had a proclivity for featuring His Guys, and Humphrey, much like tight end Adam Trautman, is definitely part of that bucket.

Despite a solid practice showing, Humphrey still has an uphill battle to crack the 53-man roster when it's decided later this month. Waddle and Sutton are locks. Pat Bryant, too. Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin have both enjoyed nice camps, and even newcomer Hakeem Butler is putting out positive tape.

Humphrey is likely to remain with the Broncos in some capacity. His path to eventual playing time could repeat from last season; he begins on the practice squad and is prompted if/when necessary later in the fall.

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