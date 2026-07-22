Five Broncos Veterans at Risk of Losing Their Starting Jobs

As training camp approaches, the Denver Broncos are working to build out their roster, though the majority of it is returning, especially in their starting unit.

So, with a vast share of their roster returning and a few new players coming in, it can be hard to really shake things up from how this group looked last year. They got close to the Super Bowl, and they have to figure out how to change things up enough to get over the hump and make it.

One of their best ways to do that is to bench some veterans or change their pecking order. So let's look at five Broncos who could be put on notice as ones who could lose their starting spot, depending on how training camp falls.

Jonathon Cooper

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) runs off the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The legal issues are part of the reasoning here, but it goes beyond them as his play consistently drops off late in the season. The Broncos' depth at the position is also quite good, which adds to his uncertainty.

There is also an issue of Cooper struggling in early downs. While benching him seems unlikely, without a suspension or something else stemming from his legal issues, there is a possibility the Broncos give it a shot early in the season to see if it can help keep him fresh later in the season, rather than dealing with his late-season fall-off.

Riley Moss

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moss has been a good corner for the Broncos, but he is at risk of losing his starting job to 2025 first-rounder, Jahdae Barron.

Now, if Barron does win the job, then it likely means Moss gets moved in a trade, and that is likely the only result to expect.

With Moss entering the final year of his deal and his trade value being at an all-time high, if he loses his starting job, the Broncos aren’t likely to keep him in a depth role if that's how this position group falls leading into Week 1, which would hurt the value of Moss. So they might want to act sooner rather than later on a potential move.

Marvin Mims Jr.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts after making a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Moss, Mims is one of the possible trade candidates who get brought up pretty regularly.

However, Mims doesn’t have anyone waiting in the wings, especially not a former first-round pick.

While it would be foolish for the Broncos to trade Mims, given how much of a boost he is to the offense with his returner ability and his reliability on offense, he has been outspoken about his displeasure with his offensive role, and that is something Sean Payton doesn’t care for.

Ben Powers

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Broncos made it clear this offseason that Powers would be their starting left guard when they decided to keep him, they could still save a lot of cap that they can roll over to next year if they were to let him go, when they aren’t in a great spot with their finances.

While Alex Palczewski could be in play, Kage Casey is the one to watch the most, and if he steps up, he could push Powers down the depth chart or off the roster, though it seems unlikely.

Evan Engram

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Engram isn’t the starting tight end— that goes to Adam Trautman— Engram is the starting receiving tight end, and that could be at risk.

The 2025 season was bad for Engram, with issues catching the ball and a lack of chemistry with Bo Nix. If Justin Joly or one of the other receiving tight ends can come in and do well while showing good chemistry with Nix, it could push Engram down.

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