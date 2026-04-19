These Broncos Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

The Denver Broncos have a well-built roster, but they have players on expiring contracts and others on cheap deals whose status with the team might not be perfectly stable. These players could potentially lose their jobs depending on what happens on draft day.

When looking at the positions, it can come down to two or three players, with one or two of them at risk from the incoming rookie class. Whenever a team drafts a player, it means someone is likely to lose their job when teams have to cut down to the 53-man roster.

Here are the Broncos most at risk on draft night.

Riley Moss or Ja’Quan McMillian | CB

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) celebrates his turnover with cornerback Riley Moss (21) in the second half against the Carolina Panthers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Moss and McMillian are on expiring deals, with 2025 first-round Jahdae Barron behind them. There have been plenty of rumors that the Broncos are looking to move one of the two players, and doing so during the draft would be the opportune time.

If the Broncos draft a cornerback relatively early, within the first four rounds, then it's safe to say that, at some point before the season, Denver will trade Moss or McMillian.

Troy Franklin or Marvin Mims Jr. | WR

The situation is somewhat similar at wide receiver, though Mims is on an expiring deal and Franklin has two years left of cost control. However, Denver made the trade for Jaylen Waddle , who does everything Franklin does and more, and at a higher level.

Also, just like with the cornerback position, the Broncos are likely to take receiver at some point during the draft.

Tyler Badie or Jaleel McLaughlin | RB

Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie (28) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Both were retained this offseason, but neither deal gives them security in Denver. If Denver drafts a running back, it means one of these two is likely playing elsewhere for the 2026 season.

Matt Peart | OL

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Matt Peart (79) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Peart reworked his deal coming off injury and could still be a financial move to clear cap space. If the Broncos draft someone who can play left tackle/left guard, Peart will likely a financial cut before the start of the season.

The rest of the Broncos' offensive linemen seem on the safer side, but Peart is at risk.

Drew Sanders, Karene Reid, Levelle Bailey, or Jordan Turner | ILB

Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders. | Getty Images

At least one of these players won’t be with the Broncos in some capacity next year, either on the roster or on the practice squad. Sanders, with his injury history and Jonah Elliss being moved to inside linebacker , already seems on his way out the door.

Drafting a linebacker likely cements Sanders’ departure, but it wouldn't make the seat for Reid, Bailey, or Turner any less hot.

Lucas Krull or Nate Adkins | TE

Denver Broncos tight end Nate Adkins (45) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Lucas Krull (85). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos need to upgrade their tight end room, and as with Badie and McLaughlin, neither Krull nor Adkins's deal gives them job security in Denver. Now, there is a path for both of them to be with Denver in some capacity, even with a tight end being drafted because of their various skill sets, but a big slot tight end or an H-back-type player would put Krull and Adkins, respectively, at risk.

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