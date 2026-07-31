Talanoa Hufanga: One Trait Is Separating the Broncos' Young Safeties

One of the most compelling position battles at Denver Broncos training camp this summer is at safety.

Fortunately, the Broncos have their starting duo locked in and decided, but there a handful of safeties, some of whom are recent draft picks, vying for what could be the last two spots on the 53-man roster.

With P.J. Locke departing in free agency , Devon Key is likely to get the first bite at the apple in replacing him as the Broncos' No. 3 safety. That's a position that sees the field regularly, even if there's no injury to the starters, and Key, who was also a first-team All-Pro special teams ace last season, is the leader in the clubhouse and a near-lock for the roster.

That could leave just one open safety spot when it comes to the Broncos' roster math, unless they were to carry five . That could happen, especially since Denver's depth safeties are all such good special teams contributors.

All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga complimented the group behind him after Thursday's practice, stressing the importance of Denver's depth and observing how thirsty these young safeties are for knowledge.

"Those guys work extremely hard. They're very inquisitive and aren't afraid to ask questions," Hufanga said. "They're constantly coming to me or Brandon Jones looking for advice because they want to learn. Some players are hesitant to ask questions, but those guys are willing to do whatever it takes to improve."

Field of Four

Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) during training camp at Centura Health Training Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That curiosity is good to hear, as Vance Joseph's defensive scheme has a reputation for being a bit more complex and thus, a bit harder to master, especially for newcomers. Free-agent signing Tycen Anderson and the rookie seventh-rounder, Miles Scott, are two such safeties.

JL Skinner is a veteran in Joseph's scheme, though, which could give him the edge for that fourth and (likely) final safety spot. A 2023 sixth-round pick, Skinner was part of Sean Payton's maiden draft class, so he's been in Joseph's scheme for his entire NFL career, and he's entering a contract year.

Considering Hufanga's injury history before he joined the Broncos and the fact that his fellow starter, Jones, missed the final three games and all of the playoffs with a pectoral injury, it's obvious how important the safety depth could be for this team. It's football, after all, which means there's a chance the Broncos will have to turn to their depth again at some point this season, much like they did last year with Locke when Jones went down.

It's no different for the defensive line, which features the lone starting job that is vacant as camp gets underway. The deepest teams personnel-wise tend to strike the deepest in the playoffs, and the Broncos' depth across the roster is elite.

"Our coaches stress the importance of depth because we saw how valuable it was last year when Brandon went down, and P.J. stepped in and made big plays, including the interception against Buffalo," Hufanga said. "The same goes for replacing John Franklin-Myers. Tyler Onyedim has to come in, learn quickly, and contribute. That's how you build a deep defense."

Roster Math

Oklahoma State safety Parker Robertson (8) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Gil Richardson (5). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos also signed Parker Robertson as a college free agent, a player with a penchant for overcoming long odds on the football field.

As a freshman, Robertson walked on at Oklahoma State, which is not easy, and went on to earn a scholarship. He became a special teams ace, a team captain, and a fierce, reliable starter at safety.

As a redshirt senior last season, Robertson totaled 77 tackles, 8.5 of which were for a loss, two forced fumbles, one sack, an interception, and five pass break-ups. He's only 5-foot-11 and 193 pounds — a big reason he was ignored in the draft — but he's got an enormous heart, and he's remarkably productive in the secondary.

If I were Skinner, Anderson, and Scott, I'd be a little bit nervous about Robertson. The kid is driven and has a red-hot motor. He's undersized, yes, but not in the mettle department.

The Takeaway

Even if the Broncos keep five safeties, which is possible though unlikely, at least one deserving player will be on the outside looking in, and perhaps bound for the practice squad. There's no doubt Denver will have to make some tough choices later this summer, and safety is sure to be among them.

Time will tell how it shakes out, but if I had to predict which safeties make the 53-man roster behind Hufanga and Jones, I'd say Key and... Skinner. Anderson may have been the Broncos' only outside free-agent signing in March, but his $1.5 million contract is not large enough to insulate him from the cutting room floor.

The best players have to play, and that principle holds true to constructing the 53-man roster. Friday will mark the true beginning of training camp, with the Broncos finishing their "acclimation" sessions.

We'll soon begin to see who among these depth safeties will step up and shine.

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