Top Broncos of 2026 | No. 22: CB Jahdae Barron | Time to Shine

The Denver Broncos have a deep cornerback room. When a recent first-round pick is a team's fourth player on a depth chart, it speaks to the strength of the position.

Jahdae Barron's rookie year is in the books, but the depth chart ahead of him, at least for now, is unchanged. As we continue breaking down each player in our top 25 Broncos of 2026 , it's Barron's turn at No. 22.

Let's get into it.

Background

The Broncos drafted Barron at No. 20 overall last year , and it came as a surprise considering the presence of, at the time, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian.

However, there may have been multiple motivating factors behind the Broncos using their first-round pick to draft to a strength, not the least of which being the knowledge that Moss and McMillian would be playing on expiring contracts in 2026.

Barron starred at the University of Texas, showcasing a nose for the ball and inside/outside versatility. He can play the nickel or the boundary, though he projects best inside due to his 5-foot-11 size.

Make no mistake: Barron can play the boundary because of his physicality and athleticism. His length is a bit of a concern, though.

As a rookie, Barron served as the Broncos' No. 4 cornerback, and he was utilized as a matchup weapon at times to take away opposing teams' top tight end. He really came in handy during the three-game stretch later in the season that Surtain missed with a pec injury.

Barron finished his rookie year with 35 tackles (24 solo), five pass break-ups, a fumble recovery, and one interception. He would have had two interceptions, but a pick-six was wiped off the board due to a ticky-tack penalty not committed by him.

Outlook

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch over Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Barron is still young, and the Broncos aren't exactly desperate for him to see the field. With Moss and McMillian both entering contract years , though, many in the press have speculated over whether one could be traded.

The only way that happens is if Barron has a tremendous training camp and takes one of their jobs. He had a year to acclimate and get his bearings, and if he wants to avoid being a depth guy for another year, this summer is his opportunity to make a push up the depth chart.

The Broncos tendered McMillian as a restricted free agent, giving him a sizable raise. It's hard to see Barron beating out Moss on the boundary, but McMillian might be a bit more susceptible simply because Barron's skill set fits better inside at the nickel.

That's not me predicting that Barron unseats McMillian for the starting nickel job. But if it happens, that's when you'd perhaps see the Broncos make a trade.

Broncos defensive coordinator will have specific packages that feature Barron in 2026, regardless of whether he takes someone's job. Sean Payton talked about it last week during OTAs.

“I think there will be two things. ‘A’, he has position flex inside-out," Payton said of Barron. "Then there will be packages I’m sure where in throwing situations, Vance [Joseph] and those guys will look at what we’re wanting to do with our people, but he’s out here competing and doing good.”

The Takeaway

First-round picks are supposed to play. While the Broncos aren't panicking about their 2025 first-rounder, it's time for Barron to shine and really push the cornerback depth chart.

Barron is never going to unseat Surtain. But it will be interesting to see whether Barron can make life a little less comfortable for Moss or McMillian this summer and force his way onto the field.

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