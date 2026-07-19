Broncos' Sean Payton Raves About Jahdae Barron's Year 2 Outlook

The Denver Broncos have a lot to like in their secondary group heading into the 2026 season.

A lot of that appeal stems from the key pieces that showed up on last year’s roster returning for another season in the fold: 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillan being among them.

However, one name in the Broncos' secondary that can't be overlooked heading into next season is their 2025 first-round pick, Jahdae Barron, who was a bit limited in his first season in the Mile High, but seems primed to see a step up in terms of his usage and responsibilities in his second year pro.

Sean Payton Already Seeing Nice Flashes Out of Jahdae Barron

Broncos head coach Sean Payton seems to have hinted at that added trust placed into Barron heading into his sophomore campaign, who spoke highly about his 24-year-old corner following the improvements he's made throughout his rookie season, and into his first full offseason as a part of the Broncos.

“It’s been great," Payton said of Barron back in OTAs. "He’s been studying in the film room. You can tell that he is progressively getting better."

"His IQ and his fundamentals of the game, it seems like he is wise beyond his years going into his second year. I’m excited for him.”

During his rookie season, Barron wasn't on the field quite as much as you would expect a first round pick to be playing. He only appeared in a little over 300 defensive snaps throughout 2025; making up for a little less than a third of the total snaps on that side of the ball for the year.

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So now heading into 2026, Barron will be looking to get more opportunities and take advantage of them, staying out on the field longer than he did during his first year in Denver, therefore making this Broncos defense look even better than the elite level it was previously at en route to their AFC Championship appearance.

For Payton, he sees Barron as an instinctual corner who has a strong feel for the game. So more than anything, his improvement in year two will rely on getting more reps and utilizing his time in practice to get better week after week.

“I think he is staying on the field and being healthy," Payton said how Barron's confidence has grown. "I think he’s an instinctual player, so I think for him it’s just getting the reps and the practice work.”

While it'll be a deep and competitive cornerback room for Barron to be battling with, his positional versatility as someone who can line up outside and in the slot does tend to help his case to get more snaps on the defensive end––something that Payton pointed out during OTAs when asked how his role could shift once getting into the weeds of this season.

“I think there will be two things. ‘A’, he has position flex inside-out. Then there will be packages I’m sure where in throwing situations, Vance [Joseph] and those guys will look at what we’re wanting to do with our people, but he’s out here competing and doing good.”

If Barron can key into that first-round talent he was drafted to be and can emerge as a truly versatile chess piece on the Broncos' defense this season, this secondary might just turn out to be even better than they were last season––which could be a dangerous sight to see for opposing quarterbacks.

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