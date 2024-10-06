Pat Surtain II Makes Broncos History With 100-Yard Pick-6 vs. Raiders
The Denver Broncos just struck back against the Las Vegas Raiders. After Vance Joseph's defense had been put on its heels through the first half of Sunday's action, cornerback Patrick Surtain II took matters into his own hands.
Halfway through the second quarter, with the Raiders in business on a 2nd-&-Goal, quarterback Gardner Minshew was pressured, throwing under duress toward the end zone, only to have it plucked out of the air by Surtain and returned to the house.
It was Surtain's first interception of the year. And the 100-yard touchdown is officially the second-longest pick-six in Broncos history.
What a play. Broncos Country is hoping that it'll give the defense a shot in the arm, as well as an offense that's been dragging all day.
Correction: This article originally reported that Surtain's pick-six was the longest in Broncos history. It is the second-longest.
